President Biden to stay in Tahoe for a week
President Biden is set to take in Lake Tahoe for a week. The White House won't say what exactly President Biden's extended stay there will include, but the clues are coming together.
President Biden is set to take in Lake Tahoe for a week. The White House won't say what exactly President Biden's extended stay there will include, but the clues are coming together.
The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
X, formerly Twitter, has started rolling out a new feature for paid users to show off some of their posts through a new 'Highlights' tab. The social network updated its Blue/ X Premium support page to include details about the highlights feature. "Feature your best posts by Highlighting those posts and they’ll appear on your profile in a dedicated tab," the description of the feature said.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
Lyme disease treatments are often considered experimental.
Legal experts weigh in on Michael Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohys. Their story inspired the hit film "The Blind Side," which the NFL athlete claims he did not profit from.
If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a patch on her inner wrist, which made many people ask questions about her latest potentially stress-reducing accessory.
Here’s what you need to know about when to get tested, which test to use, how to get a test for free and if old tests are OK to use.
This crewneck style will go with everything.
'Tis the season to wear all of the white.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
GM's Cruise driverless taxis caused a traffic jam in San Francisco when 10 of the autonomous vehicles were impacted by wireless bottlenecks.
Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.
Plus a mind-blowing deal on a crowd-pleasing TV that'll have you in high-def streaming heaven.
X, formerly known as Twitter, was throttling traffic to websites that the social network's owner Elon Musk publicly dislikes. The platform slowed down the speed it takes when accessing links to a handful of websites, including The New York Times, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, Reuters and Substack. All of these websites have been publicly attacked by Musk in the past.
Mercedes-Benz CLA EV prototype spy photos show it looking very similar to the gas version, but it will reportedly get high-tech features.
The former president and 18 allies are being charged under the statute originally intended to target organized crime.