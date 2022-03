In The Know by Yahoo

Melissa Gorga is as candid as ever about "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Gibson Johns interviews the longtime cast member about all things Season 12 of the fan-favorite franchise, including all of the drama surrounding Jennifer Aydin's marriage, what she thinks about certain fan theories and what she thought about Jackie Goldschneider sticking up for Jennifer. They also discuss sister-in-law Teresa Giudice's relationship with Luis Ruelas being picked apart on the show, Margaret Josephs' feud with Teresa this season and what she thinks Teresa's future on "RHONJ" actually looks like.