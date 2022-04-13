President Biden talks jobs during speech at Iowa ethanol plant
While visiting Iowa, President Joe Biden talks about the jobs his administration has created while he's been in office.
While visiting Iowa, President Joe Biden talks about the jobs his administration has created while he's been in office.
HUD wants to help people with a criminal record find housing, making it easier for many Americans to obtain public housing and voucher programs.
Iain Peare was shot during a shooting at the Frankische Industry
Officials say gunman quit the day before shooting at Anderson manufacturing plant, killing one person, injuring another and dying of suicide.
One of the two workers shot last week by a former employee at a South Carolina industrial plant has died, authorities said.
You can't put it all on the president's policies and ignore tens of billions of dollars in profits, stock buybacks and shareholder payouts.
MENLO, Iowa (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. The move, announced during a trip to an Iowa ethanol plant, represents the administration's latest attempt to tamp down inflation, which hit a new 40-year high on Tuesday. Biden's poll numbers have sagged under the weight of higher consumer costs and inflation is seen as a significant liability heading into the November mid-term elections.
It will now be a felony to perform an abortion in Oklahoma under a bill signed into law Tuesday by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Under the bill, any medical provider who performs an abortion would face a fine of $100,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The only exceptions for performing an abortion would be if the mother's life is in danger.
The California-based EV startup is delivering two more luxury sedans.
Energy market volatility has shown no signs of going away despite oil prices coming down from recent highs. WTI has moved more than 2% – in either direction – in seven of the last 10 trading days, including Tuesday’s early rise.
Following a successful pilot program in Texas and California last year, lululemon is re-introducing its Like New re-commerce program nationwide. The program allows shoppers to trade in gently worn lululemon clothing in exchange for an e-gift card at one of its 390+ participating U.S. stores. Shoppers also will receive a $5 store credit and can shop resale products on the company's website starting on Earth Day, which is April 22.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted a video on Twitter Sunday of the solider taking apart a Russian Orlan-10 drone.
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline sends well wishes to Brit and fiance Sam Asghari after her recent announcement. Take a look!
A panel of experts has been drafted in to assess whether Russia has gone into default, paving the way for insurance payouts on the debt.
The legislation would require employers to pay overtime for any work beyond 32 hours and ban them from cutting worker pay rates because of the reduced hours.
Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to spend $64 billion on research and development over the next decade, the company said on Tuesday, laying out an ambitious target to roll out 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030. Its goals include producing some 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030, aiming to gain share in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles, led by Tesla Inc, while Japanese automakers risk falling behind European and U.S. rivals. "As far as resource investments over the next 10 years go, we're going to invest about 8 trillion yen in research and development expenses," said Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe, referring to the equivalent to $64 billion.
Authorities say the man shot his friend with a handgun and tried to take cash from his pockets while they were doing drugs together in a Wichita apartment complex parking lot.
We need to see the odds on this.
How do we make sense of the bad news surrounding Arizona's water supply? Here are 4 fundamental questions to consider.
A Preble County man is accused of sexually assaulting two girls known to him over a five year span, including pointing and threatening one girl with a gun, according to court records.
The White House on Tuesday called on Congress to pass legislation to codify Roe v. Wade in response to the Oklahoma abortion law, which makes it a felony to perform an abortion. The Women’s Health Protection Act “would shut down these attacks and codify this long-recognized, constitutional right,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said…