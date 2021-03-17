  • Oops!
President Biden tells potential migrants: 'Don't come' to the US amid surge at southern border

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·2 min read
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sent a direct message to potential migrants hoping to enter the United States: "Don't come."

His message comes as the administration is dealing with a surge of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border and criticism from Republicans over the situation. Upon taking office, Biden stressed the importance of immigration reform, and the House is set to take up two immigration bills that would create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented individuals who were brought to the U.S. as children and farmworkers.

Asked in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday whether he should give a clear message to people looking to cross the border, considering some say they were motivated to come because of Biden's stance on immigration, Biden said "we're sending back people" who cross the border.

"I can say quite clearly, don't come over... don't leave your city, or town, or community," he said.

The number of migrant children attempting to enter the U.S. has been a problem as facilities to house them are limited. As of Sunday morning, more than 4,200 unaccompanied migrant children were being held in short-term holding facilities, according to CBS News.

Republicans are blaming Biden's rollback of hardline immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump. “The cartels know when to exploit this southern border, and they're doing it now masterfully,” said Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., and ranking member of the House Committee on Homeland Security on Monday.

A group of Republican lawmakers traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Monday and described the situation as a crisis.

Biden said that there were also surges at the border the last two years, and dismissed the idea that migrants were coming because they believe he would be lenient on border crossings. "They're not," he said. He also said that migrants should not attempt to come to the U.S. while "we're in the process of getting set up." Biden said earlier Tuesday he does not have current plans to visit the border.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the administration is facing “a big challenge” at the border and using “every level of the federal government to help address that.”

Contributing: Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Joe Biden instructs migrants not to cross US-Mexico border

