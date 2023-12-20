President Biden to tout 'Black small business boom' amid warning signs from voters of color

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden, whose reelection campaign is seeking to solidify support among voters of color, will tout a "Black small business boom" and economic progress for Latinos during a visit Wednesday to Milwaukee.

In a direct appeal to Democrats' most historically reliable constituency, Biden is expected to discuss Black small-business ownership that is growing at its fastest rate in 30 years, according to federal survey data. The share of Black households owning a business has doubled between 2019 and 2022. And after the lockdowns of the pandemic, Latino-owned small businesses are now growing at its fastest clip in a decade.

Biden is trying to convince Americans of an economic rebound while polling shows hardened economic anxieties.

The visit to Milwaukee − a Democratic stronghold where Biden needs high turnout to again carry Wisconsin, a key battleground state − comes as Biden's support among Black and Latino voters in a hypothetical rematch against former President Donald Trump is lagging behind his performance in the 2020 election.

Biden will give remarks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and highlight Milwaukee-based Hero Plumbing. The Black-owned business is benefiting from federal contracts for the replacement of dangerous lead pipes in Wisconsin funded by the federal infrastructure law approved in 2021 with backing from Biden and congressional Democrats.

"President Biden is going to continue to fight for opportunities for working families and small business owners, while Republicans in Congress want to return to the same failed trickle-down economics that has left too many communities behind," said Joelle Gamble, deputy director of the National Economic Council, during a call with reporters.

President Joe Biden arrives at White House in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2023, as he returns from Wilmington, Delaware.

A New York Times/Siena College poll this week found Biden leading Trump 82%-13% among likely Black voters (but a narrower 75%-17% among all registered Black voters) in a 2024 rematch and 47%-35% among likely Latino voters (42%-41% among all registered Latino voters). Biden carried Black voters 92%-8% over Trump in the 2020 election and Latino voters 65%-32%, according to exit polls.

A survey from the New York Times/Siena College across the top six battleground states last month found 22% of Black voters in these states backing Trump over Biden.

Despite 50-year-low unemployment, a robust jobs market and a booming stock market, Americans remain concerned about the state of the economy because of high inflation, poll after poll has shown.

More Americans said they trust Trump than Biden to improve the economy by a 47%-36% margin, according to a poll this fall from the Suffolk University Sawyer Business School and USA TODAY.

During his swing through Milwaukee, Biden is also set to announce that the Grow Milwaukee Coalition is among 22 finalists for federal "Recompete" economic development grant through the Commerce Department designed to improve distressed and long-neglected areas.

The Milwaukee proposal seeks to revitalize the city's 30th Street industrial corridor and reconnect its historically segregated Black community with other economic opportunities, the White House said.

Among other positive economic trends for Black and Latino Americans, the White House is pointing to Black unemployment that reached a record low in April; a nearly $80 billion increase in federal lending for Black communities over the next decade and a $50 billion bump for Latino communities; and a record $70 billion last year in federal contracts for small, women-owned, or minority businesses.

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly known as Twitter, @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, in Milwaukee, will tout 'Black small business boom'