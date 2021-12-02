President Biden unveils new strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the Omicron variant

Reuters

A European business group said on Thursday that technical standards were a "new battleground" for Chinese companies and their overseas rivals and urged Beijing to "provide fair and equal treatment" for all firms involved in setting such requirements. "While the politicisation of standardisation is in part a result of China's own approach, it is not actually in China's interests," the European Chamber of Commerce in China and the Swedish Institute of International affairs said in a joint report on Thursday. According to the Chamber, China currently is responsible for just 1.8% of international technical standards - broadly defined as frameworks for new technologies that industry players agree to abide by to ensure interconnectivity or compatibility across a vast range of products.