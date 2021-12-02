President Biden unveils new strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the Omicron variant
President Joe Biden unveiled amended travel restrictions, free at-home testing and an expansion of the national vaccine and booster campaign after cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been reported in the U.S. Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health in California, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the president's plan and nation's fight against the coronavirus.