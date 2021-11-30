President Biden urges Americans to get booster shots as concern spreads over Omicron variant

The Biden administration is working on its response to the Omicron variant as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages all Americans to get a COVID vaccine booster. Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBSN AM" with more news from Washington.

