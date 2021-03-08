President Biden on verge of signing COVID-19 relief package

  • Oops!
ANNE-MARIE GREEN: As Republicans in state legislatures across the country push bills designed to restrict voting access, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at preserving rights at the ballot box. He signed it yesterday, which was symbolic. It marked the 56th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday, where civil rights activists in Alabama marched for the right to vote. And they were attacked by state troopers. This comes as the president is on the verge of passing his first major legislative accomplishment, nearly two months into his job.

The Senate approved the COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend, clearing a major hurdle to get aid to those in need and lift up the struggling economy. So Ed O'Keefe is following the very latest from the White House. And we're going to talk about it all. Ed, so the stimulus package passed in the Senate. But what notable changes were made to the Senate version of the package compared to the House-- the House's version?

ED O'KEEFE: Sure. I think the most practical bit of change certainly for viewers who may be contemplating whether they're actually eligible for any of these benefits is that instead of the initially $400 in unemployment benefits that had been in this plan, it will be $300. And it will continue through the week of September 6. That is a compromise both in the price and in the length of time that these benefits will be offered.

There had been a debate late last week in the Senate about do we let it expire in late August? Do we take it all the way to the end of the fiscal year in late September? The compromise was that first full week of September after Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia pushed for some changes amid concerns that this bill wasn't as targeted to those that are most in need as it could have been. There's also a change that affects the taxation of those getting these unemployment benefits. The first $10,200 or so will be tax free.

Among other things, there's a child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child. There are some changes to the Affordable Care Act, some of the biggest one since the Obama administration, another $34 billion or so to expand Obamacare subsidies to people who are now eligible because they've been laid off, don't have health care, and are trying to get it. This money goes to help get those exchanges up and running and pay for more health care. Other relief for the restaurant industry, for concerts and sporting venues across the country that have been shuttered by the pandemic, and, of course, the hundreds of billions of dollars in direct relief to cities and states and to prop up vaccination testing-- or vaccination centers and COVID testing locations across the country. All of that relief started to begin-- expected to begin flowing by the end of the month.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: End of the month, that was going to be my question. And you answered it. It's good. So President Biden said that he wanted this package to be a bipartisan effort. Despite some GOP amendments that they included, not one single Republican voted for this bill.

So what did the president and Democrats actually gain by trying to work across the aisle to a certain degree? And what does this say for the Biden-- Biden's agenda moving forward? Because there's--

ED O'KEEFE: Yeah, those are important.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: --a lot of other major things that he'd like to happen.

ED O'KEEFE: Sure, no, those are important questions, because it's unclear exactly where the White House would like to go next. But it's going to be difficult to go anywhere if you can't even get relief-- or Republican support for relief that is backed by a majority of Americans. The White House likes to say that this is bipartisan legislation, because if you look at polling in recent days, a majority of Americans support it and a significant chunk of Republicans do as well.

So if Republicans and Democrats across the country who don't have a vote in Congress but who are voters support it, then in their belief it is bipartisan. That's a cute way of keeping this bipartisan. But in reality, there was no Republican vote. There's not likely to be in the House either when they give final passage to this legislation tomorrow night.

So what does that mean for infrastructure spending, combating climate change, immigration reform, criminal justice reform, and all the other big changes that the White House wants to make with congressional Democrats? We'll wait and see. Some indication that infrastructure spending will be the next big to-do item because there is bipartisan support for it in Congress, a general belief that there's got to be billions if not trillions pumped into the economy to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, water systems, expand internet access to corners of the country that still don't have it, and tackle some other changes related to climate change to help buttress communities that need better protection against natural disasters and whatnot.

But there will be a big debate over how to pay for that. Joe Manchin again, moderate Democrat who runs the energy committee, signaled last night in an interview he wants it to be 100% paid for. And that is a key element of this next debate. How would it be paid for? He supports raising taxes on wealthy Americans. So do many Democrats.

But, he says, he doesn't move forward any of this unless there's Republican buy-in. So you'd have to find Republicans willing to raise taxes of some kind to pay for a multitrillion-dollar plan. But they just rejected another multitrillion-dollar plan that didn't raise taxes. So we'll see when if there's any Republican support to be had.

And if there isn't, you can expect the Democrats will try to find a way to push it through on their own. But as the weekend's negotiations demonstrated, there could be issues with getting enough even Democratic support to get these things passed.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: Yeah, yeah. It sounds like a tall order. Let's talk about the Voting Rights executive order signed yesterday. What does it mandate? And I guess what could its impact be? Could it really stop some of the more restrictive changes that we're seeing at the state level happening across the country?

ED O'KEEFE: No, the easy answer is no, it won't. And you used the word symbolic there in that he signed this, or signaled that he would yesterday on the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday March in Selma, Alabama. What this essentially does is tell federal agencies figure out how you can help promote voting across the country. Is there something you can do to update your website or more aggressively use your social media to promote voting when it's time? OK, apparently you need an executive order to do that. But they will do it.

Perhaps the more interesting thing in here is that it instructs federal agencies to help find ways to help states with their voter registration programs and have some changes made to the website Vote.gov, which is a popular voter registration information website. The other thing that the administration is going to push for is allowing federal employees across the country the possibility of leave to go vote either on or before Election Day if they want to go vote early. A lot of employers now are giving people a few hours' time off or even closing down for the day to promote participation in elections. I don't think the federal government would shut down on Election Day, but agencies are going to perhaps provide some flexibility and allow people to go take two or three hours of leave to go vote. That would be a notable step and one designed, again, symbolically to encourage people to participate and to lower the thresholds to participation.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: A good example for, I suppose, private businesses if they can handle something like that. It is International Women's Day. The president is expected to sign two additional executive orders. These ones are going to be focused on gender policy. What can you tell us about them?

ED O'KEEFE: Yeah, so they're establishing what's called a Gender Policy Council that-- I'm just looking at my notes to make sure I get this right. And that essentially will review concerns about gender bias, gender discrimination, but also extend to the ongoing push to look at systemic racism across the government and in federal policymaking.

The other interesting thing is that he's going to ask the Department of Education to look at some changes that were made by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos during the Trump administration to Title IX or the law that sort of dictates what goes on at colleges and universities across the country, and specifically the changes that Secretary DeVos put in place regarding those who are accused of sexual harassment in the college setting. They narrowed the definition of what sexual harassment was to make it harder on the accuser, many argued. And so the president is going to order a review of that.

Notably, the event here at the White House today where he will sign these and talk about them will include in attendance two female military officers who are set to be promoted to run two different branches of the military. I believe it's the Northern Command and the Transportation Command, first time you're putting-- second and third time, actually, that you're putting four-star generals in place who happen to be women. This was a promotion that had been put off by Defense Department officials in the later weeks and months of the Trump administration out of concern that the president would try to block them. Biden today making it clear he supports them. And they'll be here at the White House for that event.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: Wow. One more thing before we let you go-- over the weekend, some senior White House administration officials traveled to the US-Mexico border. Do you know what the goal was for that visit?

ED O'KEEFE: Yeah, to figure out what exactly is going on there and what more the Biden administration needs to do to tackle the record influx of especially unaccompanied minors across the border. Record numbers for the month of February, usually you don't see as large a number as you did during the year's shortest month and in the winter. But it's a signal that they're coming from Mexico and from Central American countries now under the belief that with the Trump administration over, perhaps the immigration policies are going to be changed in a way that is favorable to getting those children across the border.

The Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, the president's top Homeland Security advisor, several other officials who oversee immigration or Homeland Security issues, including an aide to the first lady, were part of this trip. It's expected that they'll put together some more detailed proposals for the president in the coming days. But this remains one of those urgent crises that they really don't have control over and that they're trying to get a handle on amid Republican criticism and friendly criticism from immigration activists that they're not doing enough to stem the flow.

ANNE-MARIE GREEN: All right, Ed, thank you very much.

    Fewer households will get $1,400 relief checks under the Senate bill, which also reduced supplemental weekly unemployment benefits from $400 to $300.

    Eligible Americans could have $1400 in their hands as early as this week with President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief bill set to clear the final hurdle.The House is expected to pass the revised stimulus package on Tuesday after the Senate passed its version over the weekend.Nearly 160 million households are expected to get the cash payment, according to White House estimates.Getting payments out to Americans who regularly file tax returns will be the easy part. It will be challenging, however, to get money to other groups who are eligible to receive checks this time around: including the incarcerated, those with non-citizen spouses and relatives of those who died in 2020. In addition, the IRS will have to locate the homeless and others who fell through the cracks during previous stimulus payments.And, of course, this all comes at the busiest time of the year for the IRS with the April 15 tax deadline a little more than a month away.Nevertheless, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said the Treasury Department stands ready to get the money out electronically or through paper checks as soon as Biden signs on the dotted line.

    President Biden is on the edge of his first major legislative victory with the COVID-19 relief bill, but his administration isn't counting it as a win yet. Ed O'Keefe reports on what steps are left and what its passage could mean for millions of families.

    President Biden was unsurprisingly pleased after the Senate passed his administration's COVID-19 stimulus plan Saturday, but the final version of the bill — which will be up for one more House vote next Tuesday before it reaches Biden's desk — looks a little different than the initial proposal. There's a lower cap on direct payment eligibility, and $300 weekly jobless benefits, rather than $400. Plus, a gradual minimum wake hike is absent. Biden, though, told reporters Saturday that he doesn't think those compromises "fundamentally altered the essence of what I put in the bill in the first place." The president said he also doesn't believe congressional progressives are "frustrated" with scaling back parts of the bill, pointing out that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the plan "the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working people in the modern history of this country." Biden didn't go into detail about why he's ok with all of the changes, but he did argue that the smaller weekly unemployment payments even out because they were extended further into the year. Following remarks in the State Dining Room, President Joe Biden tells reporters none of the compromises reached in passing the administration's Covid-relief bill through the Senate "have in any way fundamentally altered the essence of what I put in the bill in the first place." pic.twitter.com/TPjkvFj68c — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 6, 2021 More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

    The Biden administration put the highly anticipated guidelines on hold last week in part over concerns about the wording and the recommendations around quarantining.

    The nation's intelligence apparatus has sought to spread mistrust in Western-developed vaccines, the newspaper says, as Russia seeks to export its own version.

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

    The Capitol Police force "is not postured to track, assess, plan against, or respond to this plethora of threats" facing the complex, the report found.

    Five women have so far come forward against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, alleging inappropriate behavior ranging from questions to touching.

    The actor and his girlfriend got hitched at a "small and intimate" Las Vegas wedding.

    The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday on a pair of bills to expand background checks before gun purchases, two years after a similar House effort failed to make it through the Senate. The House Rules Committee on Monday will take up the two bills that Democrats, who control the chamber, say are aimed at closing loopholes in the background check system. The Rules Committee action is a procedural step before the full House votes.

    Late-stage trial results suggest a potential new diabetes drug also helps people lose a lot more weight than Novo Nordisk's semaglutide.

    Stacked disasters – like a winter storm that damages a water system during a pandemic – can provide lessons for the next time around. AP Photo/Rogelio V. SolisWhile the world is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and emergency management experts are already preparing for the next one. After all, biologists are certain another dangerous new pathogen will emerge sooner or later. We are public health researchers engaged in both leading public health disaster response and evaluating emergency management. Here are five strategies that will give the world a head start – and maybe even help prevent the next outbreak or epidemic from blowing up into a pandemic. The public health response in Guinea was swift when new cases of Ebola virus disease were identified in February 2021. Carol Valade/AFP via Getty Images 1. Shore up the systems already in place The identification in February 2021 of a new outbreak of Ebola in Guinea showed how critical surveillance and reporting are for rapidly responding to and containing infectious disease. The process generally works like this: Once an astute clinician diagnoses a disease that is on the watch list of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she reports the case to local health authorities to investigate. The information gets passed up the chain to the state, federal and international levels. Clinicians, public health practitioners and labs all around the world send disease reports to groups like the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network. It aggregates all that data and helps identify outbreaks of new infectious diseases and their pandemic potential. If a pathogen does make it past local monitors and starts to spread, governments have emergency management systems in place to respond. These incident command structures provide a framework to respond to crises that range from infectious disease to natural disaster to terrorist attack. In the U.S., various federal agencies have different responsibilities. They monitor emerging infectious diseases, establish a strategic national stockpile of resources and support the states in their preparedness and response. Responsibility for the emergency response lies with each state – that’s in the U.S. Constitution – so they have flexibility in how they implement everything on a local level. One practical way to be prepared for a future pandemic is to ensure that all these systems and structures remain stable. That means maintaining funding, training and personnel for a rapid global response even when no pandemic threats are visible on the horizon. 2. Prepare the public to do its part Effective pandemic response requires a clear, consistent voice and an actionable message that reflects best practices based on sound science. Messaging and data that clearly explain how each individual has an important role in curbing the pandemic – and that it might evolve as the pandemic unfolds over time – are critical. The message to stay home and “flatten the curve” to avoid overwhelming health care resources with COVID-19 cases was an essential early public health message that resonated with many Americans who were not designated as essential workers. However, once initial shutdown orders were lifted and new treatments emerged, there was general confusion about the safety of public gatherings, particularly since guidance varied by state or locality. Guidance is also most effective if it’s tailored to different audiences. In the South, distrust of testing and vaccination efforts by government and health care providers is directly linked to language barriers and immigration concerns. One strategy to reach diverse and often underserved populations is to rely on leaders in the local faith community to help deliver public health messages. Preparedness requires an “all of community approach” that engages everyone in the planning stages, especially those from underserved or vulnerable populations. Building relationships now can improve access to information and resources when the next disaster strikes, helping ensure equity and agility in response. Science and risk communication scholars have started talking about the best ways people can manage the flood of information during a pandemic. Lessons from what’s been called the infodemic of COVID-19 news – some trustworthy but some certainly not – can inform new strategies for sharing reliable info and fostering trust in science. Participants at a tabletop exercise in Texas that envisioned an Ebola virus disease outbreak. The USA Center for Rural Health Preparedness, CC BY-ND 3. Get coordinated and practice Emergency managers and health care leaders have long recognized that a coordinated response by diverse teams is critical for public health emergencies. Tabletop exercises that simulate real emergencies help officials prepare for crises of all types. Like a fire drill, they bring together community stakeholders to walk through a hypothetical disaster scenario and hash out roles and responsibilities. These practice sessions include people who work in public health, emergency management and health care, as well as federal, tribal, state and local front-line responders. Practice scenarios must also include the reality of “stacked disasters,” like a hurricane or winter storm that puts even more stress on the disaster response system. These exercises enable a community to test parts of the overall emergency management plan and determine gaps or areas to strengthen. Ongoing testing and training to the plan ensures everyone is as ready as they can be. Beyond this training, health care professionals could be cross-trained to back up specialized clinical staff, who may need support over the course of a long pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic delivered lessons about infrastructure and supply chains. Strategic investments can shore up existing strategic national stockpiles of supplies and vaccinations for the future. If necessary, the president can use the Defense Production Act to order private companies to prioritize federal orders. 4. Polish the playbook After every major disaster response, all of the different groups involved – law enforcement, EMS, fire, emergency management, public health, search and rescue and so on – conduct what are called “after action reviews.” They can improve plans for the next time around. For instance, after the 2009 influenza pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services found that while CDC communication efforts were widely successful, some non-English-speaking populations missed important messages. The after action review noted that distrust in the government increased when vaccine supplies did not meet public expectations. In turn, officials could plan exercises to test and tweak approaches for next time. A thorough review of the response to the current COVID-19 pandemic at all levels will identify gaps, challenges and successes. Those “After Action” findings need to be integrated into future planning to improve preparedness and response for the next pandemic. A previous pandemic hastened the end of switchboard operators. Which technologies will get a boost after this one? Stevens/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive via Getty Images 5. Build on the new normal Back when the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic unfolded, few Americans had a telephone. Quarantine rules led more households to use phones and hastened research that reduced reliance on human telephone operators. Similarly, no doubt COVID-19 triggered some rapid changes that will last and help the U.S. be ready for future events. It’s been easier to adapt to the necessary lifestyle changes due to this pandemic thanks to the ways technology has changed the workplace, the classroom and the delivery of health care. Business analysts predict the quick move to video teleconferencing and remote work for offices in 2020 will be lasting legacies of COVID-19. A multidisciplinary team here at Texas A&M is tracking how robotics and automated systems are being used in pandemic response in clinical care, public health and public safety settings. Some of the sudden, dramatic changes to norms and behaviors, like the use of face masks in public, may be among the easiest strategies to keep in place to fend off a future pandemic from a respiratory virus. Just as telephone systems continued to improve over the last 100 years, ongoing innovation that builds on rapid adoption of technologies around COVID-19 will help people adjust to sudden lifestyle changes when the next pandemic strikes. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tiffany A. Radcliff, Texas A&M University and Angela Clendenin, Texas A&M University. Read more:A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodiesImmune interference – why even ‘updated’ vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

    The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday. The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday.

    University of Maryland professor Peter Morici says the stimulus will either cause 'increased interest rates' from heavy borrowing or 'increased inflation' which will lead to higher costs on basic goods.

    It wasn't the most thrilling, but Aleksandar Rakic's win was a win nonetheless.

    As a tax attorney, Danielle Dryden has seen it all. That is, she’s seen all sorts of situations where people haven’t paid their taxes and they’ve owed amounts ranging from thousands...

  • A Family's Search for Answers: Did Their Brother Die of COVID?

    MIAMI — The Hidalgo siblings buried their younger brother, Patrick, six days after he had texted them in the middle of the night last March to say that something was wrong: He was gasping for air. Two days after that, paramedics found his body in his Miami Beach apartment. One of his hands still held a rosary. To his Mass of Resurrection came relatives from California and Maryland, ex-classmates from Boston, former colleagues from Washington. A woman he loved flew in all the way from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In the following days of March 2020, the coronavirus brought life in the United States to an abrupt halt. Only then, as their shock subsided and grief deepened, did the Hidalgo family start to wonder if Patrick, their 41-year-old brother who had radiated light and glued them together, had died of COVID-19. Families who lost someone with little warning and no obvious explanation in those whirlwind early days of the pandemic were robbed of the comfort of knowing exactly what took the person they loved. Patrick Hidalgo died in that murky period a year ago when the nascent virus outbreak — where it came from, how far it had traveled — was only beginning to be understood. As the first deaths were recorded across the country, families like his found themselves in a state of haunting uncertainty that has never gone away. There have likely been a half-million more deaths linked to the virus than what has been officially reported, including more than 68,000 in the U.S., according to analyses of death rates around the world. Some families have gone to great lengths to try to get death certificates revised to list COVID-19 or to prove that the deceased had the virus in the first place. They often have little help from authorities, who are swamped — or, some people fear, downplaying the virus. Unable to obtain definitive proof, families are left with the uneasy feeling that, had it not been for the pandemic, their loved one might still be alive. “I don’t know that we’ll ever have closure or fully understand,” said Rosie Hidalgo, one of Patrick’s four older siblings. “And that’s hard.” That the virus could have contributed to Patrick Hidalgo’s death had not immediately occurred to them. He died March 2, 2020, the day after Florida announced its first confirmed COVID-19 cases. He was buried March 7. The NBA suspended its season, a decision that made the crisis feel real to many people, on March 11. On March 13, a cousin who had gone to Hidalgo’s funeral, Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, tested positive. Others attendees wondered if Suarez had exposed them before realizing that he had likely become infected after the funeral. In June, the Miami-Dade County medical examiner concluded after an autopsy that Hidalgo had died of undiagnosed hypertensive heart disease, noting an enlarged heart. Some of Hidalgo’s siblings rushed to doctors to check if they too might have sick hearts that could give out. But it nagged at them. Heart disease? Their brother had suffered from serious acid reflux, but he ate egg whites and spinach and frequented the gym. He went to the doctor right away when he felt ill. What if the autopsy was wrong? “Within literally days of his death, COVID became a thing; it kind of burst into the social consciousness,” said Mike Llorente, a friend. “It seemed to me to be a much simpler answer.” The siblings — Ellie, Rosie, Manny and Bibi Hidalgo — could not stop thinking about the possibility. The children of Cuban exiles, they were raised in a deeply Catholic family big on community service and civic duty. Their mother, Eloísa Suárez Hidalgo, had been a political prisoner in Cuba. Their father, Manuel J. Hidalgo Sr., whom Patrick took to Mass on Sundays, made a point to bring his young children with him when he went to vote. Patrick Hidalgo grew up in Miami, left for Georgetown, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and returned as a political organizer and social entrepreneur five years before his death, sending his siblings, all of whom lived in other states, updates about their parents via videos and texts. “Every morning I wake up in shock,” said his sister Bibi Hidalgo, who hardly let a day go by without speaking to her brother. “Every night, I can’t go to bed, thinking, ‘I can’t tell my little brother good night. I’m not going to get one of his funny memes tomorrow.’” Patrick Hidalgo believed Miami needed people like him, a former Obama administration staffer who contributed to the former president’s 2016 speech in Havana. Barack Obama sent his family a condolence letter that remembered his “kindness, exceptional intellect, devotion to faith, and tenacity to fight for a better tomorrow.” Eleven days before he died, Hidalgo told a New York Times reporter about the Miami Freedom Project, an initiative he co-founded to advance progressive policies among the city’s immigrants and their descendants, who tend to resist proposals that remind them of the left-wing Latin American governments they left behind. “This community is all about freedom, especially those that have fled dictatorships,” he said. “It becomes this driving force of your life, or your parents’ and grandparents’ lives.” Hidalgo’s siblings sifted through text messages to trace his final days. A physical therapy appointment. The gym. Friday night out with friends. A presidential campaign event for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. A prayer group in his apartment the night before he died. They read and reread the text message to the family group chat about waking up in a cold sweat, short of breath. He thought it was related to stress. That morning — Sunday, March 1 — Rosie Hidalgo called her brother to ask if he was OK. “He said no,” she said. He told her he felt tired and run down, as if he were coming down with something. “He was so involved in so many things,” she added. “He thought, ‘Maybe I’m just running myself ragged.’” It was the last day Patrick Hidalgo was seen alive. He sent his final text at around 1 a.m. March 2. The paramedics found his body a day later, on Super Tuesday. When Rosie and Ellie Hidalgo went to pack up his apartment, a doorman recalled how Patrick Hidalgo had bid farewell to his prayer group at the entrance of the building on the eve of his death. He had a cough and told the doorman he did not feel well. “That’s the last person he ever spoke to,” Rosie Hidalgo said. The siblings asked the medical examiner’s office five times between April and June to send samples of their brother’s remains for coronavirus testing. Darren J. Caprara, an office spokesperson, said the tests are conducted only when justified, and there were “no obvious indicators” when Hidalgo’s body arrived in March. “Symptoms such as shortness of breath and a cough were brought to our attention long after we had determined his cause of death from autopsy,” Caprara said in a statement. Based on Hidalgo’s medical history and the autopsy findings, he said, his office stands by its ruling that hypertensive heart disease was the cause of death. Through a friend, the family reached Dr. Charles C. Marboe, a pathology and cell biology professor at Columbia University Medical Center, and hired him in May to consult on Patrick Hidalgo’s case. Marboe reviewed the autopsy tissue samples and completed a two-page report in October. “I do not see a specific definitive cause of Mr. Hidalgo’s death in the material provided,” he wrote. But one autopsy finding was of note: acute lung injury that included bleeding in tiny air sacs called alveoli. He had seen similar symptoms in many early COVID-19 deaths in New York. The lung bleeding could also have been caused by another viral infection or from gastric acid, he said, though no food particles were found to suggest that Hidalgo’s reflux was the cause. “It looked similar to changes that we have seen due to COVID-19 damage,” he said. There was no way to know for sure, in part because of the poor quality of the tissue samples, a consequence of the days that elapsed between Hidalgo’s death and when his body was found. “I feel bad about it, because I know it’s not any help for the family,” Marboe said. When the nation’s first coronavirus deaths were reported early in 2020, many people wondered whether symptoms they had had that winter might have been caused by the coronavirus. Experts in the United States have said it was likely most of those illnesses in December 2019 and January 2020 were the flu. But by the time Hidalgo died, it was March, when the virus was already spreading. Hidalgo’s siblings felt validated by Marboe’s report. They publicized it and denounced elected leaders’ failure to alert the public earlier that the virus was likely spreading. They said there was a “high probability” that their brother had died of COVID-19 because of the “willful negligence” of former President Donald Trump, the state and the county, who had failed to warn the public that it was dangerous to continue going about their lives as usual when a deadly virus was on the loose. “It’s been such an incredible agony, thinking what we could have done differently,” Bibi Hidalgo said. “He would have stopped going to the gym. He would have stopped going to restaurants. He would have gone to the hospital that morning if we had been aware that the pandemic was already circulating all around the United States.” After his death, one of Patrick Hidalgo’s nieces enrolled in the University of Miami and campaigned for President Joe Biden as her uncle might have done. Another niece took a semester off from Tufts University and worked for the Miami Freedom Project. His family and friends dedicated Election Day to him, going precinct to precinct to deliver personal protective equipment, snacks and water. On Tuesday, the anniversary of his death, the family held a memorial Mass at a chapel at Georgetown University, his alma mater. A musician played “Amazing Grace” and The Beatles’ “Let It Be.” More than 100 people joined on Zoom. Through tears, Bibi Hidalgo led the prayers of the faithful. “We lift up a special prayer for everyone who has passed away due to COVID-19,” she said, “including our dear Patrick.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company