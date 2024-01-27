President Biden to visit South Florida on Tuesday

President Joe Biden will visit South Florida on Tuesday for two campaign receptions, the White House Press Office said in a news release Friday night.

Biden will travel to Palm Beach, home of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, and Miami. The release did not provide further information about the events or scheduling but said additional details would be forthcoming.

Even if Biden doesn’t have any public events, the presidential motorcade could cause headaches for South Florida drivers.

Politico reported last week that Biden is scheduled to attend a fundraiser at the home of Chris Korge, who is the national finance chair of the Biden Victory Fund.

Biden’s South Florida visit comes a little more than a week after Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Trump. After Trump’s win over candidate Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary Tueday, the race in November is all the more likely to be a rematch between Biden and Trump.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden have visited South Florida several times in recent years. Biden spoke at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings in Miami-Dade County in November 2022 and campaigned in Broward County during the 2020 election, including a rally stop at Broward College’s campus in Coconut Creek.

He and first lady Jill Biden visited Surfside in Miami-Dade County in the summer of 2021 after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.