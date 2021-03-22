  • Oops!
President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that "at some point" he would go to the U.S.-Mexico border, where his administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge. (March 22)

- Are you thinking of going to the border?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Say again?

- Are you thinking of going to border?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: At some point I will, yes.

- Do you want to see first hand what's going on in those facilities?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I know what's going on in those facilities.

- And do you--

- Mr. President, why do you think the message-- the migrants-- telling them to stay home, to don't come now-- why do you think that hasn't resonated yet? What more can be done, sir?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: A lot more. We're in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we establish what existed before. Which is, they can stay in place and make their [INAUDIBLE]. Thank you.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- And when will you allow the media into those facilities?

