President Biden visits the UK, in pictures

On Monday, US President Joe Biden made a flying visit to the UK ahead of Tuesday's Nato summit in Lithuania.

Biden met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

He then met King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Here are pictures from the day.

On Sunday evening, President Biden arrived on Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Essex and was greeted by Jennifer Tolhurst, Lord-Lieutenant of Essex; Jane Hartley, US Ambassador to the UK; and Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the US.

On Monday morning, President Biden smiled as he arrived at Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.

The pair shared tea together in the garden of No 10, as Biden told Sunak that he "couldn't be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally".

Prime Minister Sunak said goodbye to President Biden as he left Downing Street.

Returning to the presidential state car, known as The Beast, the president began his journey to Windsor Castle to meet the King.

The car is reinforced to protect the president from attack and also includes supplies of their blood type in case of emergency. It is sealed against chemical attacks, and it can even use oil slicks to fend off trouble.

Biden's visit to Windsor Castle was not a state visit, but there was still a ceremonial welcome when he arrived.

The president's helicopter Marine One touched down and he received a royal salute from the Welsh Guards assembled in the castle's courtyard and the national anthem of the United States was played.

The King and president shook hands.

The president, followed by the King, inspected the Welsh Guards.

They were pictured in the grand corridor of the castle.

