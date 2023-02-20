President Biden visits Ukraine for the first time since Russian invasion began
President Biden made an unannounced trip to Kyiv, his first since the Russian invasion, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Charlie D'Agata reports.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new $5.5 billion financial aid for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukraine still suffers under the Russian invasion and its people need help to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks. As this year's president of G-7, Kishida said he will host an online summit to be joined by Zelenskyy on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Joe Biden meets Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise visit to Ukraine.Credit: Sky News
President Biden makes an unannounced trip to Ukraine nearly one year after Russia's invasion. Also, Washington has indications that China may provide weapons to Russia.
Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has called on the countries that are considering handing over aircraft to Ukraine to start training Ukrainian pilots before the decision on aircraft is approved.
Biden thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for arranging his visit to Kyiv and said the world stands with Ukraine nearly one year after Russia invaded the country. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Ser/Shutterstock
President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv. The pair visited St. Michael’s Cathedral and a memorial for fallen soldiers. Air raid sirens rang as the presidents left. Photo: Evan Vucci/Associated Press
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv
A hairdresser by day and a "drone hunter" by night, Oleksandr Shamshur, 41, is among tens of thousands of volunteers helping defend the skies over Ukraine against Russian attacks. As the Feb. 24 first anniversary of Russia's invasion nears, Ukraine is becoming increasingly adept at shooting down Russian missiles and drones fired at cities far from the front lines, and Shamshur takes pride in his own role. Members of his territorial defence unit, including a lawyer and a businessman, respond to air raid alerts in and around the capital Kyiv by seeking to down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones with a restored World War Two machine gun.
(Bloomberg) -- Decisions on training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and joint EU purchases of ammunition are expected to follow the Munich Security Conference, where Ukraine and its allies grappled with the likelihood of a prolonged war.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsBiden Visits Kyiv in Surprise Wartime Trip as Air Sirens
Russian invaders and Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation - ed.] continue turning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) into a military base - there are more than 600 Russian conscripts in a shelter of the plant.