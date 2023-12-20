President Biden, in wake of Colorado ruling, says Trump 'no question' supported an insurrection

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden said Wednesday there is "no question" Donald Trump supported an insurrection but stopped short of weighing in on the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to disqualify the former president from the Republican primary ballot.

"It's self evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision," Biden, speaking to reporters in Milwaukee, said. "But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything."

Biden's comments come after the Colorado Supreme Court, in a 4-3 decision, ruled that Trump − the overwhelming GOP frontrunner − is ineligible to appear on the state's ballot because of his role in inciting the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Under the 14th Amendment of the Constitutions, anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath to protect the Constitution is barred from holding federal office.

President Joe Biden responds to questions by members of the media upon arrival at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 20, 2023.

Trump aides have said they will "swiftly" appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, potentially seeking emergency relief that would force the court to act within weeks.

The state Supreme Court's decision in Colorado drew an immediate backlash from Republicans, including some of Trump's Republican primary opponents who argued voters, not the courts, should decide whether Trump holds office again.

“I think he should be prevented from being the president of the United States by the voters of this country,” said former New Jersey Gov. Christie, a frequent Trump critic. "I think it's bad for the country if that happens."

Businessman Vivik Ramaswamy vowed to remove himself from the Republican ballot in Colorado "until Trump is allowed to be on the ballot." He called on his Republican rivals to do the same.

"This belongs to the people, not the unelected Democratic cabal of judges in Colorado or any other state," Ramaswamy said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden on Colorado ruling: Trump 'no question' supported insurrection