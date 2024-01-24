President Biden, who walked the picket line with auto workers, picks up UAW endorsement

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden, who joined striking auto workers on the picket line last year, received the United Auto Workers' endorsement Wednesday in a major boost for his efforts to court working-class voters in Michigan and other Midwest battleground states.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced the union's endorsement at the annual UAW conference in Washington, with Biden on hand. He called Biden a friend of organized labor and slammed Republican frontrunner Donald Trump as "a scab" who "doesn't care about the American worker."

"Instead of talking trash about our union, Joe Biden stood with us and supported our historic victory," Fain said in a fiery speech to UAW members. "Rarely, as a union, do you get so clear of a choice between two candidates."

The endoresement comes as the Biden campaign is pivoting fully to a likely rematch against Trump following the former president's double-digit victory Tuesday in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

"I kept my commitment to be the most pro-union president ever," Biden said. "Let me just say, I'm honored you have my back and you have mine. That's the deal. It comes down to seeing the world the same way."

Biden, in an unprecedented display of solidarity from a sitting president, grabbed a bullhorn and walked the picket line in September with UAW members outside Detroit during the union's strike against the "big three" automakers. The UAW later reached a deal for a new contract with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, ending a dispute over pay and benefits.

"He heard the call and he stood up and he showed up," Fain said, prompting chants of "Joe" by those in attendance. "Joe Biden bet on the American worker while Donald Trump blamed the American worker."

President Joe Biden stands with Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers, at the United Auto Workers' political convention, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Washington.

Although UAW's backing of the likely Democratic nominee isn't a total surprise given the union's history of backing Democrats, the UAW has been at odds with Biden's support for Israel's war in Gaza, taking a formal position last month to support a ceasefire.

The endorsement will give the Biden campaign much-needed UAW resources to help turn out union voters to the polls in a Trump rematch.

"If I'm going to be in a fight, I want to be in the fight with you, UAW," Biden said. "And we have a big fight in front of us."

Working-class voters who lack college degrees, which include many union voters, could decide whether Biden again wins Michigan and its 16 electoral votes in 2024 or whether Trump, if he's the Republican nominee, moves it back to the Republican column.

Trump broke Democrats' Midwest blue wall in 2016, winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, in part by making inroads with rank-and-final union members − a longtime Democratic constituency − against Democrat Hillary Clinton. In 2020, Biden reclaimed each of these states after improving on Clinton's performance with union voters.

Fain said Trump represents the billionaire class and "stands against everything we stand for as a union."

"So that's the choice we face. It's not about who you like. It's not about your party. It's not this bull---- about age," Fain said. "It's not about anything but our best shot at taking back power for the working class."

Shawn Fain, President of the United Auto Workers, walks on stage prior to President Joe Biden speaking to a United Auto Workers' political convention, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Washington.

