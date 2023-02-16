Mysterious flying objects shot down over North America likely not spy balloons, Biden says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that three unidentified flying objects shot down last weekend over North American airspace were "most likely" balloons tied to private companies or research institutions, not part of China's surveillance spy balloon operation.

Biden, delivering his first public address on the mysterious objects amid bipartisan pressure from lawmakers demanding more information, stressed there's "no evidence" that more flying objects are in the sky than usual.

He said the intelligence community is "still assessing" objects that were shot down over Alaska, Canada's Yukon Territory and Lake Huron. "Nothing right now," he said, suggests the objects are tied to China’s spy balloon program, even though they were shot down about a week after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the Atlantic coast.

Biden said the intelligence community's "current assessment" is that the three objects were "most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conduct other scientific research."

The president's remarks mirrored those of national security officials who, after initially offering few details about the objects, have become increasingly convinced in recent days the objects were benign balloons that posed no direct threat to the U.S.

"We know that a range of entities, including countries, companies and research organizations, operate objects at (high) altitudes for purposes that are not nefarious, including legitimate scientific research," Biden said.

No private companies or institutions, however, have come forward to take responsibility for the objects.

"I want to be clear," Biden said. "We don't have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We're now just seeing more, partially because the steps we've taken to increase our radars, to narrow our radars."

Biden says he expects to speak to China's Xi

Biden also directed remarks to the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, saying he expects to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the matter.

"We're going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," he said.

Leading up to the speech, Republicans and even some Democratic members of Congress criticized the Biden administration for providing only sparse details about the three objects that were shot down following the Chinese spy balloon.

“It’s perplexing,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, describing the Senate’s intelligence briefings, said in an interview Thursday with Fox News. “They don’t seem to know anything.”

Biden said he ordered the military to shoot down the spy balloon after it crossed into the continental U.S. as soon as it was safe. The military advised to wait until it reached the ocean to avoid debris potentially hurting people on the ground.

"Because we knew its path, we were able to protect sensitive sites against collection," said Biden. Republicans have criticized him for not ordering the balloon shot down sooner.

The three objects shot down afterward the spy balloon incident were flying at 40,000 feet or lower/. That is significantly lower than the Chinese spy balloon's height, and posed a threat to civilian aircraft, the White House has argued. The objects were unmanned, appeared to be moving by prevailing winds, not self-propulsion, and had no communications signals, according to national security officials.

Complicating the search for more clues, the U.S. has not yet retrieved debris from the three objects shot down because each is in remote areas with difficult conditions and two are in bodies of water.

New 'sharper rules' ordered for unidentified flying objects

Biden said he's directed his administration to create "sharper rules" for how to deal with unidentified flying objects in the future to distinguish between those that pose safety and security risks and those that don't. He said these parameters, which will be classified, will guide future responses to unidentified objects.

The president ordered National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to lead efforts to better prepare the U.S. for future unidentified objects. That includes establishing an inventory of unmanned aerial objects in U.S. airspace and new measures to detect objects in the sky. The efforts will revise rules and regulations to launch and maintain unmanned flying objects. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been tasked with creating a set of "common global norms" for unmanned flying objects.

"Make no mistake. If any object presents a threat to the safety, security and American people, I will take it down," Biden said.

