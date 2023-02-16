Mysterious flying objects shot down over North America likely not spy balloons, Biden says

5
Joey Garrison and Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that three unidentified flying objects shot down last weekend over North American airspace were "most likely" balloons tied to private companies or research institutions, not part of China's surveillance spy balloon operation.

Biden, delivering his first public address on the mysterious objects amid bipartisan pressure from lawmakers demanding more information, stressed there's "no evidence" that more flying objects are in the sky than usual.

He said the intelligence community is "still assessing" objects that were shot down over Alaska, Canada's Yukon Territory and Lake Huron. "Nothing right now," he said, suggests the objects are tied to China’s spy balloon program, even though they were shot down about a week after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the Atlantic coast.

Biden said the intelligence community's "current assessment" is that the three objects were "most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conduct other scientific research."

More: Biden says 'aerial objects' not looming threat; Georgia Trump grand jury excerpts released: live updates

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV416
President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV416

The president's remarks mirrored those of national security officials who, after initially offering few details about the objects, have become increasingly convinced in recent days the objects were benign balloons that posed no direct threat to the U.S.

"We know that a range of entities, including countries, companies and research organizations, operate objects at (high) altitudes for purposes that are not nefarious, including legitimate scientific research," Biden said.

No private companies or institutions, however, have come forward to take responsibility for the objects.

"I want to be clear," Biden said. "We don't have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We're now just seeing more, partially because the steps we've taken to increase our radars, to narrow our radars."

More: Unidentified flying objects might have been research or commercial balloons, White House says

Biden says he expects to speak to China's Xi

Biden also directed remarks to the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, saying he expects to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the matter.

"We're going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," he said.

Leading up to the speech, Republicans and even some Democratic members of Congress criticized the Biden administration for providing only sparse details about the three objects that were shot down following the Chinese spy balloon.

“It’s perplexing,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, describing the Senate’s intelligence briefings, said in an interview Thursday with Fox News. “They don’t seem to know anything.”

Biden said he ordered the military to shoot down the spy balloon after it crossed into the continental U.S. as soon as it was safe. The military advised to wait until it reached the ocean to avoid debris potentially hurting people on the ground.

"Because we knew its path, we were able to protect sensitive sites against collection," said Biden. Republicans have criticized him for not ordering the balloon shot down sooner.

The three objects shot down afterward the spy balloon incident were flying at 40,000 feet or lower/. That is significantly lower than the Chinese spy balloon's height, and posed a threat to civilian aircraft, the White House has argued. The objects were unmanned, appeared to be moving by prevailing winds, not self-propulsion, and had no communications signals, according to national security officials.

More: White House rules out aliens, but still can't say who is behind unidentified flying objects

Complicating the search for more clues, the U.S. has not yet retrieved debris from the three objects shot down because each is in remote areas with difficult conditions and two are in bodies of water.

New 'sharper rules' ordered for unidentified flying objects

Biden said he's directed his administration to create "sharper rules" for how to deal with unidentified flying objects in the future to distinguish between those that pose safety and security risks and those that don't. He said these parameters, which will be classified, will guide future responses to unidentified objects.

The president ordered National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to lead efforts to better prepare the U.S. for future unidentified objects. That includes establishing an inventory of unmanned aerial objects in U.S. airspace and new measures to detect objects in the sky. The efforts will revise rules and regulations to launch and maintain unmanned flying objects. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been tasked with creating a set of "common global norms" for unmanned flying objects.

"Make no mistake. If any object presents a threat to the safety, security and American people, I will take it down," Biden said.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unknown flying objects 'most likely' research balloons, Biden says

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky Supreme Court rules abortions will stay banned until lawsuit is decided

    The Kentucky Supreme Court's ruling maintains the state's near-total "trigger" ban on abortions for now. The procedure remains illegal in most cases.

  • Fact check: Altered video shows Biden saying, 'Capitalism is exploitation'

    The video is altered. At the 2022 State of the Union Biden said "Capitalism without competition is exploitation."

  • Witnesses in Georgia Trump probe suspected of lying, raising more questions in closely watched inquiry

    The Georgia grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump reported concerns witnesses "may have lied under oath," according to judge.

  • You don't need a park ticket to try these 10 iconic Disney World snacks

    You don't need to go to Magic Kingdom for Dole Whip. Here's where you can find the iconic treat and others at Disney World. No park tickets required.

  • Special Report: Biden speaks about Chinese spy balloon and other objects shot down

    President Biden delivered remarks Thursday about the Chinese spy balloon and three other aerial objects recently shot down by the U.S. military. He said the latest objects were likely tied to private companies, recreation or research. Watch his full remarks in this CBS News Special Report anchored by chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.

  • 14 Amazing Grocery Deals at Aldi in February

    There's a really big football game next Sunday and a pretty major holiday two days after that. This could make for a very expensive few days -- but not if you shop at Aldi this week. Check Out: 10...

  • U.S., China, other nations urge 'responsible' use of military AI

    More than 60 countries including the U.S. and China signed a modest "call to action" on Thursday endorsing the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military. Human rights experts and academics noted the statement was not legally binding and failed to address concerns like AI-guided drones, 'slaughterbots' that could kill with no human intervention, or the risk that an AI could escalate a military conflict.

  • Biden wants 'sharper rules' on unknown aerial objects

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country. The president has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures after the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that Biden said the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign” objects launched by private companies or research institutions. While not expressing regret for downing the three still-unidentified objects, Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.”

  • 'I'll take it down': Biden vows action but says 3 objects shot down not spy vehicles

    President Joe Biden said the U.S. "acted out of an abundance of caution" when ordering the shooting down of three unidentified aerial objects flying over North American airspace this past weekend. While the U.S. military is still working to recover the objects and U.S. intelligence officials are still assessing them, Biden said nothing currently suggests they were related to China's surveillance program or that they were surveillance vehicles from other countries. "But make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down," Biden said.

  • Pete Buttigieg blames Trump for Ohio train derailment amid criticism: 'We're constrained'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg partially blamed the recent derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals on the Trump administration reversing a safety rule.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Nikki Haley: video shows Republican candidate saying US states can secede

    Contender also says civil war – fought over slavery – was one side ‘fighting for tradition’ and the other ‘fighting for change’

  • Lukashenko names conditions for Belarus to join Russia's war

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that the Belarusian army will join the Russian Armed Forces only in the event of an attack on Belarus. Source: Belarusian state-owned media agency Belta, cited by European Pravda "For now, I am ready to join Russians in the war from the territory of Belarus only in one case: if soldiers come from there to kill my people.

  • Slovakia is not allowing German howitzers to cross border from Ukraine for repairs for several weeks

    Slovakia has been not allowing German-made weapons from Ukraine to enter its country, which are to be repaired there, for several weeks now. Source: Business Insider; European Pravda Details: In mid-December, Kraus-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), on behalf of the German Armed Forces, set up a repair centre near the Slovak city of Michalovce on the border with Ukraine to repair broken howitzers, Gepard anti-aircraft guns, or MARS systems.

  • Supreme Court won't hear arguments Title 42 case as planned

    The Supreme Court says it will not hear arguments as planned March 1 in a case involving a Trump-era immigration policy used several millions of times over the past three years to quickly turn away migrants at the border. The justices on Thursday removed from their calendar the case involving Title 42, which justified the quick expulsion of migrants on public health grounds. Government lawyers pointed to President Joe Biden’s recent announcement that the emergency declarations tied to the COVID-19 pandemic will end May 11.

  • Trump’s DNA Proposal in Rape Accuser Suit Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to a New York writer who claims he raped her in the 1990s was rejected by a judge as too late and with too many strings attached.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaStocks Sink as Fed Officials Embrace Bigger Hikes: Markets WrapASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesEx-JPMorgan Executive’s Jeffrey Epstein Emails

  • Kremlin prepares Plan B for Ukraine with Medvedchuk's proposals Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that the Kremlin is hatching a plan "B" after the failure to capture all of Ukraine, proposals for which will be prepared by Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.

  • North Korea reduces soldier food rations for first time in decades, South says

    As North Korea may be on the brink of a food catastrophe, the country has begun rationing food to soldiers for the first time in more than two decades, officials say.