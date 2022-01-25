President Biden withdraws emergency vaccine-or-test mandate for workers, weighs other options after Supreme Court defeat

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is officially withdrawing its requirement that most workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 – the controversial rule the Supreme Court blocked from enforcement earlier this month.

But the federal agency that regulates workplace safety said Tuesday it is still considering whether the vaccinate-or-test rule should be imposed on a non-emergency basis, which could have a better chance of surviving another legal challenge.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said that although it is withdrawing the vaccination and testing rule as "an enforceable emergency temporary standard," it is not fully nixing the proposal. “The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard.”

It was not immediately clear what that standard would cover, and any new proposal would likely still face some of the same legal challenges unless the scope is changed.

The original rule had applied to businesses with at least 100 employees. It was challenged by a number of GOP-led states as well as some businesses and advocacy groups.

Chris Spear, the head of the American Trucking Associations, said the rule would have been disastrous for “an already-overstressed supply chain.”

“The Supreme Court bounced it, and we are pleased to see the agency has now formally withdrawn it, sending this (rule) to the dustbin where it belongs,” Spear said in a statement.

In issuing a stay this month, the Supreme Court said opponents of the emergency rule would likely win if their challenges received a full hearing. A majority of the court said Congress hadn’t given OSHA the broad authority to impose such a sweeping requirement.

After the ruling, Labor Department Secretary Marty Walsh said OSHA would be “evaluating all options to ensure workers are protected from this deadly virus.”

Walsh has not indicated whether OSHA will try to craft a more targeted workplace rule, which the court suggested it has the authority to do.

In issuing the initial rule, OSHA had used its emergency authority to bypass the lengthy comment and rulemaking process, arguing that the pandemic met the necessary standard of a “grave danger.”

But the agency also began taking comments in November on whether the standard should be made permanent.

The agency emphasized Tuesday it is still considering doing so.

