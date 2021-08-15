President Biden's biggest defeat: Afghanistan war ends amid chaos and broken promises

Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house in southeastern Afghanistan on Aug. 15.

Fairly or not, it's Joe Biden's defeat.

Instead of savoring credit for ending America's longest war, the president faced withering criticism Sunday for the inept way the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was being executed – just the sort of chaotic exit that he had promised weeks ago would never happen.

Left at risk were U.S. diplomats, some lifted from the Kabul Embassy by helicopter in a reminder of the desperate evacuation in Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. Afghans who had served as translators for U.S. troops and helpers for Western journalists reported bracing for the worst as the Taliban moved to take over the capital.

As Afghan governmental forces collapsed with stunning speed, Americans were left to wonder what had been achieved through two decades of warfare, thousands of casualties and the investment of billions of dollars.

Taliban takes Kabul: After two decades and billions spent, Afghan government collapses

To be sure, the war was launched by President George W. Bush and supported by overwhelming majorities of Americans in the wake of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The capture and killing of Osama bin Laden 10 years later was a moment of national celebration. Both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump wanted to end U.S. participation in the conflict; neither managed to deliver that.

In the end, Biden made the decisions that set the stage for a messy American retreat and an astonishing Afghan military reversal. Despite U.S. training and superior military hardware, Afghan troops offered little resistance to Taliban forces.

Now the crucial developments in Afghanistan will be largely out of Washington's control: Will Afghanistan once again became a haven for terrorists? And will any of the gains made in the past 20 years, especially in the lives of women and girls, survive the Taliban's takeover?

More: Many fear Taliban will again end Afghan human rights, support terrorism

Story continues

Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house in southeastern Afghanistan on Aug. 15.

The defeat was the most devastating for Biden since he moved into the Oval Office. The dramatic and disturbing footage from 7,000 miles away instantly overshadowed last week's victory when the Senate passed the foundation of his domestic agenda, a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint.

In a series of TV interviews Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued that the Biden administration had inherited a mess not of its making. He noted that Trump already had set a May deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces with an agreement that the Taliban would renounce its ties to al-Qaeda.

More: Trump claims Afghanistan withdrawal would have been 'much more successful' if he were president. Would it?

"We inherited a deadline, negotiated by the previous administration," Blinken said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "And the idea that we could've maintained the status quo beyond May 1st if the president had decided to stay I think is a fiction." More time wouldn't have made a difference, he said.

What was harder for the White House to defend was the disconnect between Biden's assurances of an orderly transition and the havoc that followed. During the campaign, he had emphasized the depth of his credentials on foreign policy, as a former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and eight years as vice president.

"The likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely," Biden said last month. He had declared, "There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the, of the United States in Afghanistan."

But the "hasty rush to the exit" that he had promised wouldn't happen was precisely what Americans saw in the scenes from Kabul, raising questions about the quality of the intelligence the U.S. had gathered and the contingency planning it had made.

Liz Cheney, the Republican congresswoman from Wyoming whose father was vice president when the war began, said the Trump administration bears some of the blame. "They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, of perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were a partner for peace," she said on ABC's "This Week."

But Biden holds responsibility as well, she said, for what is happening now and what will happen ahead. "We've now created a situation where, as we get to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are surrendering Afghanistan to the terrorist organization that housed al-Qaeda."

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's biggest defeat is Afghanistan withdrawal, Kabul's collapse