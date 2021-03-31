President Biden's dogs must resign

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manny Fidel
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
biden dog thumb
President Biden's dogs, Major and Champ, relax on the lawn amid accusations of bites and poops. Getty

  • President Biden's dogs, Major and Champ, have engaged in serious misconduct.

  • They must do the right thing and resign as White House pets.

  • This is an opinion column, the thoughts expressed are those of the author.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

When then-Vice Presidential candidate Biden promised his family in 2008 that they'd purchase a puppy if he and Barack Obama won the presidential election, he surely could not have imagined the level of corruption this canine would bring to the White House.

Indeed, "Champ" - a purebred German Shepherd who came from a breeder in Pennsylvania - has been clouded in scandal ever since he first stepped foot in the nation's capital more than a decade ago. "We are surprised that Sen. Biden chose to purchase a dog from a commercial kennel since he has been a leader on animal-protection issues," said the Humane Society in 2008.

Three presidential elections later, Champ is still at the center of various misdeeds, only this time, with a new partner in crime. The Biden's second dog "Major" is also a German Shepherd, but - likely due to the backlash from the Bidens' buying a kennel dog in 2008 - was adopted from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. Upon the adoption, the humane society posted on Facebook that it was a "very lucky day" for Major.

But if you ask any of Champ or Major's victims, they're anything but lucky. I am calling on both Champ and Major to look inward and realize that they are no longer in a position to lead. They must resign from their roles as White House pets.

Video: Veterinarians debunk 15 dog myths

Major pain

On March 9, Major locked his eyes on a secret service member in the White House and, as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki put it, "reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual."

There's a reason Psaki used language befitting of an "officer-involved" shooting: to shift blame from the attacker and place it on the victim. Long have authorities used the "passive voice" to describe misconduct, and this is just the latest example of a corrupt need to protect the powerful. Major didn't "react in a way that resulted in injury," Jen, he attacked someone. Bad dog.

In response to the incident, Major spent some time away in Delaware, presumably on administrative leave. He is said to have received White House training within the past couple of weeks, and is now being walked with a leash. Despite these preventative measures - implemented to protect the staff and visitors of the White House just trying to go about their day from a dog with a history of violence - Major would once again find himself in a "biting-involved" incident on March 30. This time, the victim required medical attention. Next time? I shudder to think.

Champ, on the other hand, is the possible culprit of a pile of feces left in the hallway outside of the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room. More disrespectful than pooping inside is the fact that he did so on the White House's famous red carpet.

Some have tried to blame these actions on the shock of the move to DC or the high number of people coming in and out of the White House, but the time for excuses has passed. Such callous acts are indicative of an apathy towards responsibility and a lack of respect for the position of White House pet.

Suffice it to say, these dogs have a huge platform. Indeed, over 7,500 people attended Major's "indoguration," an event so big it landed singer Josh Groban as its musical act. Their popularity and influence cannot be overstated, and it is for this reason that their actions must be highly scrutinized.

They had an opportunity to meet this role with dignity, and instead, have behaved unlike any major or champion I've ever heard of. By breaking our trust, they have conceded their inability to lead, and they must resign as White House pets. For the good of the White House staff and the country, they should return to being civilians, perhaps spending more time with family in Delaware.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'Major is still adjusting': New White House trouble hounds Biden's dog

    The Bidens' dog was involved in a second nipping incident at the White House during a walk. He had earlier had an incident with a Secret Service agent.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.

  • Biden introduces 'big, bold' infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden wants $2.3 trillion to reengineer America's infrastructure and expects the nation's corporations to pay for it. "It's big, yes, it's bold, yes, and we can get it done," the president said in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. (March 31)

  • White House confirms President Biden won't throw first pitch at Nationals opening day

    Will Joe Biden makes his pitching debut as president anytime soon?

  • Hilarious Viral Tweet Shows the Moment Tabby Cat Is Caught in the Act ‘Cheating’ With the Neighbors

    Even cats need a vacation from home sometimes!

  • Biden says his $2.3-trillion infrastructure package will ease congestion — ‘slashing commute time’

    'Even with more Americans working from home, we will need these improvements,' said Matt Casale, director of U.S. PIRG’s Environment Campaigns.

  • Unicorn-Stealing Rescue Dog Returns to Dollar General One More Time Before Moving to New Home

    Sisu, the former stray dog, who stole the world's collective heart over his devotion to a unicorn toy, is now at Lab Rescue LRCP, receiving training before he heads to his forever home

  • A look at President Biden's first 11 judicial nominees

    President Joe Biden has announced his first slate of judicial nominees. The list released by the White House on Tuesday includes Black, Muslim and Asian American Pacific Islander candidates among the nine women and two men. President Barack Obama had considered Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016.

  • Biden singles out Amazon for not paying federal taxes

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday singled out Amazon.com Inc for not paying federal taxes during his address in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as he spoke about raising the burden of taxes on multinational companies and hiking the corporate tax rate. Biden's infrastructure plan unveiled earlier in the day increases the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and changes the tax code to close loopholes that allow companies to move profits overseas, according to a 25-page briefing paper released by the White House. Biden said Amazon was one of 91 Fortune 500 companies that "use various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax," in sharp contrast to middle class families paying over 20% tax rates.

  • Major Biden 'Nipped' Person On Walk In Second White House Incident

    The White House said the National Park Service employee was seen by medical staff "out of an abundance of caution."

  • David Eigenberg Just Revealed If He's Returning for the Sex and the City Reboot

    Cynthia Nixon's SATC husband David Eigenberg shares update about the upcoming HBO Max revival and if he'll be a part of it!

  • Iowa congressional candidate drops dispute over contested House seat

    The Iowa Democratic congressional candidate who had challenged the certified election results of a disputed seat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday that she had withdrawn her contest. The dispute had been poised to become a political maelstrom, as some Republicans warned the case would set a dangerous precedent and some Democrats expressed misgivings about it. Rita Hart, a former state senator who had run for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat, lost her race to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast.

  • Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have Taken Up the Queen’s Favorite Hobby

    Corgi collecting! JK, JK, I kid. But it’s still cute.

  • Kate Middleton Is At the Center of a UK Police Controversy After Stopping By Vigil For Murdered Sarah Everard

    In early March,33-year-old Sarah Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend’s house in London; by mid-March, her remains had been found and a Metropolitan Police officer had been charged with her murder, and by the end of March, a vigil had been planned in her honor at Clapham Common, the park she walked through […]

  • Joe Scarborough Suggests Sending Major Biden to ‘Dog Jesus’ After Second Biting Incident (Video)

    MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough repeatedly called for Major Biden, the president’s dog, to be sent to see “Dog Jesus” on Wednesday morning while discussing the second headline-making biting incident the animal has had since moving to the White House. Co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski argued against euthanizing President Joe Biden’s dog and, in fact, pitied the “good boy,” but Scarborough was insistent. He said “Dog Jesus” many, many times. “Dogs tell the truth,” said Brzezinski at one point, suggesting Major’s actions were a result of the environment within the White House. “Well, I’d be telling the truth to a dog that bit one person. If the dog bit two people, that dog might better get his affairs in order and prepare to meet Dog Jesus because… No! The dog cannot bite two people!” said Scarborough, fighting back as Brzezinski defended Major on the grounds that he’s “a rescue.” Scarborough laughed as Brzezinski appealed to NBC News’ Willie Geist to be on her side. “Dog Jesus” was a recurring theme Wednesday morning as the co-hosts battled back and forth about Major’s deserved fate. NBC News reported Tuesday that the White House confirmed the dog “nipped” someone during a walk, but the person “returned to work without injury.” Read original story Joe Scarborough Suggests Sending Major Biden to ‘Dog Jesus’ After Second Biting Incident (Video) At TheWrap

  • Coral reefs in Fiji rebound at unexpected pace

    This global progress roundup includes signs that the needle can move on even the most obdurate problems, from sewage pollution to human trafficking.

  • Norman Powell pens official goodbye to Toronto in touching essay

    Norman Powell wrote a heartwarming, bittersweet farewell to Toronto in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

  • Ja’Marr Chase turns in impressive performance at LSU Pro Day

    At LSU’s Pro Day, Ja’Marr Chase did everything he needed to do to maintain his status as the top wide receiver in the 2021 NFL draft. Chase recorded a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump. Those are outstanding athletic numbers that match his outstanding performance on the field. Although [more]

  • Cyprus' famed halloumi cheese earns coveted EU quality mark

    The European Union has recognized halloumi as a traditional product of Cyprus, which will shield the country’s top food export from an increasing number of foreign producers using the cheese’s name to muscle into a 224-million-euro ($267 million) market, the Cypriot agriculture minister said Tuesday. Costas Kadis said that after a seven-year effort, the salty rubbery cheese made from goats’ and sheep’s milk that’s prized for its ability to withstand melting on the grill, has earned the EU’s top quality mark— the Protected Designation of Origin. Kadis said the timing of the designation was crucial as more competitors trying to cash in on the cheese’s popularity were taking advantage of the legal void to market their own version of halloumi under that name that doesn’t necessarily conform to traditional standards.

  • A Chair for Your Pet That Needs All the Attention

    Have a pet that absolutely demands to squish into your chair next to you while you work? Simone Giertz designed a chair especially for this purpose. The post A Chair for Your Pet That Needs All the Attention appeared first on Nerdist.