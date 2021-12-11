President of California medical board tweets 'terrifying' encounter with anti-vaccine group

The Walnut Creek Police Department, located in California’s Bay Area, is investigating a recent incident involving several members of an anti-vaccine group who "followed and confronted" the president of the California medical board Kristina D. Lawson, according to the New York Times.

"On Monday, I was followed and confronted by a group that peddles medical disinformation, promotes fake COVID-19 treatments, and is under investigation by Congress for stealing millions of dollars from consumers. It was a terrifying experience," Lawson wrote on Twitter .

The group has propagated misleading claims of the COVID-19 virus, including hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment and masks did not decrease the spread of the virus, according to the Times .

Lawson first noticed someone flying a drove over her home and a suspicious rental SUV parked outside her home this past Monday morning, but "that evening, when I left the office building and entered the parking garage four men jumped out of the [same] SUV with cameras and recording equipment and confronted me as I tried to get into my car to drive home," Lawson recalled.

They identified themselves as being part of America’s Frontline Doctors, wearing their group’s logos on their jackets with microphones, telling law enforcement they only wanted to interview her for an upcoming video they were producing, but Lawson emphatically said the group never contacted her an interview.

"Instead, they ambushed me in a dark parking garage when they suspected I would be alone," she said.

"As a mother, I felt deeply violated and scared for my kids in our own home — and I feared for my own personal safety as a woman being surrounded by strange men in a dark parking garage."

The police department is investigating a man who called the department earlier that day who claimed to be a "state detective" from Georgia who was "conducting surveillance" who is "likely involved" in the encounter.

Lt. Holley Connors, a Walnut Creek Police Department spokeswoman, confirmed, "At this time, there is no evidence of a crime, but the Walnut Creek Police Department will continue to follow up on the incident."