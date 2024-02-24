President/CEO of Elling Eide Center and nature preserve in Sarasota stepping down

The 2024 Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon is March 2 at 9 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. The 3K Walk begins at 10 a.m. The fundraiser also will feature music, food, vendor and sponsor booths, and a $1,000 raffle drawing (11:30 a.m.). “It’s a tradition that began in the 1980s and is still going strong, providing extraordinary dogs and lifetime care – all at no cost to the recipients,” philanthropy director Jennifer Bryan said. For information and to sign up, visit guidedogs.org/get-involved/volunteer/walkathon.

Harold Mitchell, head of Eide Center, stepping down in June

Harold Mitchell, who oversaw the completion of the Elling Eide Center as an international resource for Asian studies, is retiring in June as president and CEO of the research library and nature preserve overlooking Little Sarasota Bay.

Mitchell will remain as a member of the board of directors and will assist the transition to a new president and CEO. The executive search is under the direction of the Maneva Group (manevagroup.com/ellingeidecenter).

The Elling Eide Center, designed by Sarasota architect Guy Peterson, serves as an Asian studies research library with special strength in the study of medieval China. A cousin of the late sinologist Elling Eide (1935–2012), Mitchell was entrusted in 2011 with incorporating the estate into a private nonprofit foundation. He streamlined details of building a large library with a visitor center and hired staff to catalogue more than 60,000 volumes in Chinese studies and Asian art. The facility opened in 2016.

Mitchell also initiated programs to serve the public as well as specialists and developed partnerships with local cultural institutions and conservation organizations. The Eide Center has sponsored academic conferences, public lectures, and guided tours showcasing a rich variety of native and exotic plants on the 72-acre estate. Mitchell frequently gives talks to visitors about Elling Eide, the history of the property, and the Eide and Mitchell family histories in Florida.

For more about the Elling Eide Center, visit ellingoeide.org. For questions about the CEO/president position, email Romni Edwards at redwards@manevagroup.com.

Gulf Coast opens applications for 2024 Leadership Institute

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2024 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute for aspiring, emerging, and experienced leaders who reflect the diversity of the region.

Up to 25 people will be selected to participate in a leadership development program over a two-month period beginning in May at Gulf Coast’s Sarasota Philanthropy Center, 1549 State St. Applications will close on March 17. The online application, statement of commitment, and overview is available at GulfCoastCF.org/GCLI.

“Current and future community leaders will not only gain valuable, comprehensive knowledge and resources ... but they will also build a bond together as they experience the training,” said Gulf Coast president Phillip Lanham.

Led by faculty at the internationally acclaimed Leadership Development Institute at Eckerd College, class members will take part in in-person, experiential activities that prepare them to become knowledgeable, skilled, and action-oriented leaders in their community.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance hosting fourth Annual Fundraiser

Sarasota Contemporary Dance, celebrating its 18th season, will hold its fourth Annual Fundraiser on March 2 at Universal Flight Training, 8140 15th St. E., in Sarasota.

The ballroom event will be set in the backdrop of an airplane hangar with an LED-lit dance floor. Highlighting the entertainment will be a dance competition featuring five local couples paired with SCD company members.

For tickets and information about sponsorships, visit sarasotacontemporarydance.org/fundraiser or contact Juliana Cristina at 941-260-8485 or development@sarasotacontemporarydance.org.

Sarasota native's debut book 'a bid to consider new ideas'

Sarasota native Ben LeBoutillier, a former software developer, has published his first book, "Practical Advice for a Better World," a collection of solutions for society’s biggest discords and concerns and a look at hopes for the future.

The book "represents several years of effort and research," LeBoutillier said. "It is not about politics, government, or partisan attitudes; it is a bid to consider new ideas arising from timeless principles."

"Practical Advice for a Better World," which includes chapters on pathways to citizenship, coming of age, marriage, land tenure, consumer rights, health care, elections, taxation, and jurisprudence, is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, and at benleboutillier.com.

Around and about

The deadline is March 8 to submit applications for three $1,200 college scholarships to be awarded by the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association in 2024. To apply, visit SarasotaVotes.gov or stop by the Sarasota County Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota; R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice; or Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.

· The Social Justice Alliance of Florida Suncoast is sponsoring a Right to Read Festival today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1917 Pinebrook Road. Books, merchandise, food vendors, and children’s activities, plus a program of speakers. (sjafs.org)

· The Manatee River Garden Club, 3120 First Ave. W., Bradenton, will hold its Standard Flower Show on March 1-2. The theme is “It’s a Barbie World.” There will be 24 artistic floral designs competing in six classes for National Garden Club awards. (manateerivergardenclub.com)

