President and CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation to depart in June

Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Ellen Katz
Ellen Katz

The president and CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Ellen Katz, will depart from her position in the summer, according to a release from the organization.

Katz, who joined GCF in 2015, said she has accomplished what she set out to do over the past seven years.

"I am proud of GCF's accomplishments during my tenure. Leading this remarkable organization has been an extraordinary opportunity. I am especially proud of the outstanding Board and staff we have assembled. Their passion for our community motivates me every day," Katz said. "For me, it is time to explore what's possible for my next chapter."

She said in the next eight months, she will focus on ensuring that GCF is even more prepared for its next generation of impact.

Katz said her departure provides an opportunity for a fresh perspective as GCF carries forward the mission, vision, and strategy that the Board and staff have created together.

She said she will support the search for the next President and CEO in any way that is helpful to the organization.

At Wednesday's board meeting, the chair of the governing Board, George Vincent, and the board vice chair, Ellen van der Horst, announced they will engage a professional search firm and undertake a national search that will welcome local candidates.

"We embrace this transition as an opportunity to build on the strong foundation provided by Ellen and her team. We will use it to advance our mission as this region's leading community foundation and expand our positive community impact. Over the next eight months, Ellen's continued leadership, combined with a professionally administered selection process, will ensure a smooth and timely leadership transition," Vincent said.

Katz will be leaving the organization by June 2, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: President and CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation leaving in June

