President Daniel Lee Just Bought 2.0% More Shares In Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Potential Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Daniel Lee, recently bought US$150k worth of stock, paying US$5.55 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Full House Resorts

In fact, the recent purchase by Daniel Lee was the biggest purchase of Full House Resorts shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$6.79. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Full House Resorts insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Full House Resorts insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 5.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Full House Resorts Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Full House Resorts insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Full House Resorts has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

