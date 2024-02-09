President decides on new Commander of Ground Forces and Chief of General Staff

Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk will replace Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Ground Forces Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the Week) reports.

Source: ZN.UA with reference to its sources in the Ministry of Defence

Details: The source added that Anatolii Berhelevych, Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces, is to be appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to ZN.UA, submissions are being prepared for the appointment of Pavliuk and Barhelevych by presidential decrees.

The Commander of the Ground Forces and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are appointed by the president upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Defence. Ukrainska Pravda understands that the President's Office has not yet received a submission from the Defence Ministry.

Ukrainska Pravda is seeking confirmation of information on the nominees with the Ministry of Defence and the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Background:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On 5 February, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Zelenskyy was considering replacing not only Zaluzhnyi, but also Serhii Shaptala, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Anatolii Barhylevych became Commander of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine only four months ago, replacing Ihor Tantsiura.

Support UP or become our patron!