President Donald J. Trumps to hold rally in Conway, SC. Here’s when and how to get tickets

President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. at the HTC Center on Coastal Carolina University’s campus.

The “Get Out the Vote Rally” will have the doors open at 11 a.m. Registration is required to attend the rally, and two tickets may be registered per mobile phone number. The tickets are first come, first served.

The HTC Center is located at 104 Founders Drive in Conway.

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Conway on Jan. 28. Former candidate Governor Ron DeSantis stopped at The Hangout on Jan. 20 the day before he suspended his campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a keynote speech in Myrtle Beach on Jan. 6 to the Seventh Episcopal District African Methodist Episcopal Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat.

The South Carolina Republican Primary will be Feb. 24 and the ballot will have Trump, Haley, Ryan Binkley and David Stuckenberg.