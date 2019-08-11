President Donald Trump on Anthony Scaramucci: He was 'totally incapable of handling' White House job

President Donald Trump slammed former White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter late Saturday, mocking the ex-communications director as "totally incapable" of handling the job.

Scaramucci, who notably left the press office in flux after just 11 days in 2017, recently criticized his former boss during a television appearance this week after Trump visited the shooting victims of Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

"So, look, the president didn’t do well on the trip," Scaramucci told Chris Matthews on MSNBC's "Hardball" on Thursday, later adding that White House aides are "a bunch of cowards" for leaking their disapproval to the media behind Trump's back.

Days later, the commander in chief voiced his displeasure and poked fun at Scaramucci's short White House stint in a series of tweets.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is pictured answering reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in July 2017. More

"Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on 'President Trump,'" Trump lashed on Twitter Saturday. "Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me."

Scaramucci, nicknamed "The Mooch," quickly responded with his own tweet.

"For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President," Scaramucci said on Twitter. "Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t make the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump says Anthony Scaramucci 'incapable of handling' White House job