Trump returns to US-Mexico border, says he's mulling 'economic penalty' for border drug smuggling

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump heads back to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday as his administration ramps up pressure on Mexico to stop migrants and drugs from flowing illegally into the United States.

Trump’s visit to Calexico, California, comes just one day after he backed off an earlier threat to seal off the border. Trump said he would now give Mexico “a one-year warning” to deal with what he has called a crisis at the border.

Here’s what you need to know about his latest border visit:

Why Calexico?

The small California city sits on the U.S.-Mexico border, about 120 miles east of San Diego and about 60 miles west of Yuma, Arizona.

It’s also where a 30-foot segment of replacement border fencing was installed last year, the first such project in Trump’s presidency. A plaque welded to the bollard-style fencing refers to the 2.25-mile-long barrier as "the first section of President Trump's border wall.”

During his visit to Calexico, Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement officials, attend a briefing and then tour the completed section of the wall.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Fabiana Rosales, a Venezuelan activist who is the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office. More

Will he close the border?

Apparently not.

For a week leading up to the trip, Trump relentlessly attacked Mexico, warning there is a “very good likelihood” that he would seal off the border this week if the Mexican government didn’t do more to stem the influx of migrant families arriving from Central America.

He backed off that threat Thursday, saying he would give Mexico a year to halt the flow of illegal drugs coming into the U.S. If the drugs aren’t stopped, he would impose tariffs on Mexican autos. If that doesn’t work, he said, he would close the border with Mexico.

Later, he appeared to retreat even further. "I don’t think we’ll ever have to close the border,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

Before departing for California on Friday morning, Trump again asserted on Twitter that Mexico is "meaningfully apprehending illegals" for the first time in decades and threatened to hit the country with "an economic penalty" for illegal drugs being smuggled into the U.S. He did not explain what he meant.

The Crazed and Dishonest Washington Post again purposely got it wrong. Mexico, for the first time in decades, is meaningfully apprehending illegals at THEIR Southern Border, before the long march up to the U.S. This is great and the way it should be. The big flow will stop....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

....However, if for any reason Mexico stops apprehending and bringing the illegals back to where they came from, the U.S. will be forced to Tariff at 25% all cars made in Mexico and shipped over the Border to us. If that doesn’t work, which it will, I will close the Border....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

....This will supersede USMCA. Likewise I am looking at an economic penalty for the 500 Billion Dollars in illegal DRUGS that are shipped and smuggled through Mexico and across our Southern Border. Over 100,00 Americans die each year, sooo many families destroyed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

More: Mexico border closing: Trump and US face logistical nightmare if he follows through with threats

What does Mexico say?

Not much, so far.

Mexican officials have carefully avoided responding directly to Trump’s derogatory comments and have instead emphasized the need for cooperation between the two countries.

“Migration will never be stopped – it is intrinsic to humanity,” Martha Bárcena, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S., said during a news conference Thursday at the Embassy of Mexico in Washington.

But what the two countries can do, she said, is approach immigration “in an orderly way that protects human rights.”