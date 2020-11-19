President-elect Biden has talked to Republican lawmakers, not McConnell

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks after meeting with governors in Wilmington, Delaware
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks after meeting with governors in Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden has talked to Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but has not yet spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Thursday.

"He has not yet talked with Senator McConnell," Klain said on CNN. "As you know, they've known each other for 30 years. When the time is right for them to talk, they will not need an introductory coffee or get-to-know you session, that's for sure.

"He has talked to some Republicans on Capitol Hill. I'm not going to name names. They've been very kind to have these conversations and talk about ways they can work together going forward. So there is outreach to Republicans on the Hill."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Diane Craft)

