The President of Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT), Rohit Gupta, Just Bought 8.7% More Shares

Potential Enact Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACT) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Rohit Gupta, recently bought US$118k worth of stock, paying US$22.61 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 8.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Enact Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Rohit Gupta was the biggest purchase of Enact Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$21.96). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Enact Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Enact Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Enact Holdings insiders have about 0.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.8m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enact Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Enact Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Enact Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

