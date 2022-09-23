President of the European Council Charles Michel, via translator, calls out the Kremlin for “acting like a blackmailer.”

President of the European Council Charles Michel, via translator, called out the Kremlin for “acting like a blackmailer” while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. The Russia-Ukrainian war has been a very prominent topic at the General Assembly with most leaders speaking about the horrendous war. Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022 and since then, the atrocities have been astounding. Before the beginning of the second day of the conference, President Putin released a speech from Russia saying that he was going to draft another 300,000 Russians to go fight in the war. He also threatened the use of nuclear weapons.

MICHEL: “The Kremlin brought war to Europe and is acting like a blackmailer. We cannot allow the destructive actions of one of us to imperil our common, fierce determination to act for the common good. The European Union is extending its hand which is sincere and loyal. We have many challenges to tackle together.”