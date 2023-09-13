So is a president ever above the law? The constitution seems to provide an answer

I am not a legal expert, but generally speaking, criminal liability in the United States is individual, meaning that people are responsible for their own actions. If a presidential employee commits a crime at the direction of the president, both the president and the employee could potentially face criminal charges, depending on the nature of the crime and the circumstances surrounding it.

In such a situation, the question of criminal liability hinges on a number of factors. What type of crime was committed? Some crimes might implicate both actors, while others might not. Did both actors knowingly and willingly participate in the criminal act?

Is there sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that both actors were involved in the crime?

Federal employees, including the president, are typically subject to federal law, but state laws can also apply depending on the nature and location of the crime. Existing case law impacts how courts interpret the situation.

While not a criminal proceeding, a president can be impeached for "high crimes and misdemeanors" if Congress believes the offense warrants it.

The issue of whether a sitting president can be indicted is a matter of legal debate. Some argue that the president must no longer be in office before facing criminal charges, as with the case of Donald Trump. Of course, the president has the power to pardon federal crimes, but — let’s be clear — the president cannot pardon state crimes or impeachment by Congress. The pardon power also doesn’t extend to future crimes, only those already committed. It's a controversial question whether a president could pardon themselves.

Both the president and the employee are entitled to a fair trial and other rights under the legal system. Yet, public opinion and politics play an informal role in shaping the outcomes of legal proceedings, including whether prosecutors choose to bring charges.

The bottom line is that the presidential employee and the former president can potentially go to jail if found guilty of criminal acts, but the reality is not determined.

There is also the question of whether a sitting president can commit a criminal act while in office. This is a complex matter with legal, constitutional and political dimensions.

From a strictly legal standpoint, it is my understanding that there may not be a provision in U.S. law that explicitly grants immunity to a president for criminal acts committed while in office. However, the Office of Legal Counsel in the Department of Justice has issued memos suggesting that a sitting president should not be indicted while in office. These memos argue that indictment or criminal prosecution of a sitting president would undermine the executive branch's ability to perform its constitutionally assigned functions.

And the Constitution does not specifically address this issue. It provides for the impeachment of the president for "high crimes and misdemeanors," but it doesn't clarify whether the president can be criminally indicted while in office. The impeachment process, started in the House of Representatives with a trial in the Senate, is a political and legislative process, not a criminal one. A president can be impeached and removed from office without being criminally charged, and conversely, criminal charges don't automatically lead to impeachment.

That brings us to the point where we are today. A president who has left office can be criminally indicted for crimes committed while in office.

In summary, while there is no clear-cut answer, the prevailing view is that a sitting president should not be criminally indicted while in office. Once out of office, a former president can face criminal charges for acts committed while in office.

The Constitution states that "The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors." Additionally, Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 notes "Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States: but the party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law."

This means that impeachment is separate from criminal proceedings and suggests that a person, whether impeached or not, is still subject to criminal liability "according to law." In essence, the U.S. legal system generally operates on the principle that no one is above the law, including former presidents.

Once a president leaves office, they lose the immunity that comes with the presidency (to the extent that immunity exists, which is itself a subject of debate). Therefore, they can be charged with crimes committed either during or before their time in office.

And Donald Trump has driven that train out of the station.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. The firm provides enterprise-level cloud-software for communicating, specifying, approving, procuring, producing, reporting and activities necessary to obtaining direct mail, packaging, promo, marketing and all other printing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Do presidents lose their apparent immunity once they leave office?