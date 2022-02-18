The President & Executive Director of IQE plc (LON:IQE), Andrew Nelson, Just Bought 11% More Shares

IQE plc (LON:IQE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President & Executive Director, Andrew Nelson, recently bought a whopping UK£1.5m worth of stock, at a price of UK£0.36. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 11%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IQE

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew Nelson is the biggest insider purchase of IQE shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.40. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does IQE Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. IQE insiders own about UK£15m worth of shares. That equates to 4.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IQE Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in IQE shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IQE you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

