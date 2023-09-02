The President and First Lady are heading to Florida to assess Hurricane Idalia damage
AFTER IDALIA | The President and the First Lady are en route to Florida to survey damage caused by Hurricane Idalia and meet with residents impacted by the storm.
The eye of Tropical Storm Idalia left North Carolina on Thursday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. When it made landfall early on Wednesday, then-Hurricane Idalia brought winds of 125 mph to Florida’s Gulf Coast and ripped through homes and businesses as it moved through the state's Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
