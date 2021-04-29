A president flanked by two California women of power speaks before a nearly empty House

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah D. Wire
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
President Biden is joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
President Biden is joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Associated Press)

Like most Americans, the bulk of representatives and senators watched President Biden's first address to Congress from their living rooms.

And it was unlike any other modern presidential speech to lawmakers seen before.

Long one of the most sought-after events in Washington, with 1,600 tickets (including some standing room only), the address was instead delivered address with just 200 people in the chamber due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing security concerns at the Capitol.

And for the first time in history, a U.S. president was flanked on the dais by two women, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Vice President Kamala Harris, another Californian.

"Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President," Biden said as he began his speech, before he was interrupted by applause from the chamber and a shout of joy from a female lawmaker.

"No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it's about time," Biden said.

The State of the Union — or, as a president's first speech is called, a joint address to Congress — is a heavily orchestrated event meant as a platform for the sitting president to pitch his policy ideas to lawmakers. But with television cameras in the chamber, it’s also become his highest-profile appeal to the American people.

The speech occurred just short of Biden's 100th day in office and much later than those of most modern presidents. He dedicated much of the early parts of his speech to talking about his early success of passing a massive economic aid bill and the economic emergency that still must be addressed to help Americans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the setting tonight is familiar, this gathering is very different — a reminder of the extraordinary times we are in," Biden said. "Throughout our history, presidents have come to this chamber to speak to the Congress, to the nation, and to the world. To declare war. To celebrate peace. To announce new plans and possibilities. Tonight, I come to talk about crisis — and opportunity."

Most years, representatives stake out positions early in the day near the central aisle, where the cameras following the president into the chamber will catch their face as the president shakes their hand or slaps their back. This year, none were allowed into the chamber until just a few hours before the speech, and they all had distanced seats assigned by the House speaker's office either in the chamber or in the public galleries up above, where guests normally sit.

Much of the normal pomp that surrounds the speech was absent. Most of the Supreme Court, Biden's Cabinet and the diplomatic corps, didn't attend. Applause seemed muted in the cavernous space, while voices carried further than normal. Still present was the split screen of members of the president's party leaping out of their seats to give standing ovations to points they liked.

The social distancing meant few places to hide, and lawmakers walked in very aware their reactions would be on full display. There was little mindless scrolling on cellphones or eye rolls.

“People can see if you're scowling or smiling, they can still see if you're sleeping, unfortunately," Sen. John Thune (R-N.D.) told reporters before the speech. "This is going to be a very unusual experience for everybody."

Even the tension that normally marks the hours before the speech was gone. Rather than lawmakers giving tours to their guests, the halls of the Capitol held only the National Guard troops patrolling the grounds alongside Capitol Police officers walking single file to their break rooms.

The House is off this week, with most members at home in their districts or at the Republican policy retreat in Florida. The Senate voted earlier in the day. Statuary Hall, where dozens of television cameras are set up so lawmakers can give their local stations an immediate reaction to the speech, remained empty.

Pelosi said this week that the smaller crowd is due to the pandemic more than safety concerns at the Capitol, but the specter of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol remained in the increased security screenings that even members of Congress had to undergo.

Still, some representatives and senators were critical of the reduced numbers, with Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) saying “it is more drama than substance.”

Representatives and senators have had access to vaccines since December, but not every lawmaker has availed themselves to the shot. Dozens of representatives and senators are thought to still be not vaccinated, though because of privacy concerns it is unclear exactly who. Staff, including Capitol Police officers, and reporters in the chamber also have disparate access to vaccines.

Every attendee, even members of Congress, either had to provide proof of vaccination or was tested for the coronavirus in the 48 hours before the speech, another sign of the pandemic that still has the majority of Capitol Hill staffers working from home.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Covid protocols will prevent Sen. Cornyn from attending Biden’s speech, but not Cruz

    Sen. Cruz says he will attend President Biden’s joint address and will wear a mask.

  • Trevor Noah reminds Ted Cruz of ‘fleeing’ Texas after storm in Twitter spat

    Texas senator Ted Cruz didn’t think “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s latest jab was funny. Noah and former show host Jon Stewart disagreed. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) are the latest to square off in these Twitter streets.

  • 'He's already broken that promise...': Ontario still waiting on Ford to deliver paid sick leave, as province asks Ottawa for support

    Paid sick leave continues to be a contentious point of discussion in Ontario, with the provincial government now offering to double the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), if administered by the federal government.

  • Is There Any Hope for Inovio?

    A year ago, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) held a leading position in the coronavirus vaccine race. The clinical-stage biotech company launched a clinical trial only a month after Moderna. Today, Moderna's vaccine has vaccinated millions of individuals worldwide.

  • Biden attempts 'to put a dagger in the Reagan era' by arguing 'trickle-down economics has never worked'

    In what The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein called a "repudiation" of generations of conservative tax policy, President Biden pointedly claimed "trickle-down economics has never worked" during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night. The trickle-down theory, which has been heavily associated with former President Ronald Reagan's economic policies and is oft-criticized on the left, suggests that tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy will help stimulate the economy and eventually lead to prosperity for the rest of society. Biden, who voted for Reagan's tax cuts when he was in the Senate, made the comment — which NBC News' Sahil Kapur writes was "an attempt to put a dagger in the Reagan era" — after noting that many billionaires in America saw their net worth increase during the coronavirus pandemic, while 20 million "working and middle class" Americans lost their jobs. “Trickle-down economics has never worked,” President Biden says. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out.” https://t.co/H6YVdTjrdP pic.twitter.com/DNMLW6AMAL — CNBC (@CNBC) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlierBiden's big if

  • Urban Meyer spoke to Russell Wilson before hiring Darrell Bevell

    Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reached out to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before hiring offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • Arizona Democrat Criticizes Biden for Ignoring ‘Immediate Crisis at the Border’ in Speech

    Freshman Senate Democrat Mark Kelly criticized President Biden for failing to articulate how the White House will “address the immediate crisis at the border” during his address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night. “While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border,” Kelly said in a press release following Biden’s 67-minute address. During the speech, Biden did not mention the situation at the southern border — which has seen a record surge in illegal crossings, according to March data from Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol apprehended 172,331 migrants last month, 48,587 of the whom were unaccompanied migrant children. Biden did call on Congress “to pass legislation this year to finally secure protection for the Dreamers, saying that “the country supports immigration reform.” “I will continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system.” Kelly continued. He also praised Biden for calling on “Republicans and Democrats to continue working together on investments in education, infrastructure, and technology like increasing domestic manufacturing of semiconductors to maintain our competitive edge over China and create the jobs of the future in Arizona.” Last week, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, declared a state of emergency at the state’s southwest border, calling it “overwhelmed.” “Citizens and our border communities are concerned for their safety and nonprofits, left to pick up the pieces of broken federal policies, are strained,” Ducey said. Arizona is the first state to declare an emergency due to the border situation.

  • Federal investigators reportedly raided Rudy Giuliani's apartment and office and seized his electronic devices

    The raid was part of a federal criminal investigation into Giuliani's foreign dealings with Ukraine, sources told The New York Times.

  • Ted Cruz Picks A Twitter Fight With Trevor Noah — And Jon Stewart Settles It

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz was not a fan of a Tuesday Daily Show segment and he let host Trevor Noah know it. The bit was about Congressional reapportionment due to population shifts in the U.S. Those shifts are causing New York to lose a U.S. House seat while Texas picks up two. Noah made no […]

  • How to watch Biden’s speech tonight on TV

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • “Brink of anarchy”: Netanyahu ignores law to appoint loyalist justice minister

    An Israeli cabinet meeting exploded into a shouting match today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to install a loyalist as justice minister despite the attorney general’s determination that such a move was illegal.The latest: The Israeli supreme court issued an injunction to block Netanyahu's move on Tuesday night. The court will convene on Wednesday for a hearing on the matter.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Israel has held four consecutive inconclusive elections over two years amid a prolonged political crisis caused largely by Netanyahu's trial and his attempts to block it.Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and his mandate to form Israel's next government will expire in six days. As his position grows more vulnerable, his critics are accusing him of attempting to subvert Israeli democracy.The backstory: Under the previous coalition agreement, the justice minister must be a member of the Blue and White Party, led by Benny Gantz. That agreement remains valid until a new government is formed.Gantz himself served as interim justice minister until that appointment expired last month. Netanyahu initially ignored a legal opinion from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that the post must be filled for COVID-related decisions. Driving the news: After the supreme court ruled that the government had to hold a vote to appoint a new minister, Netanyahu convened the cabinet on Tuesday.He and his fellow Likud party ministers blocked Gantz's reappointment. Then Netanyahu announced his intention to appoint Ofir Akunis, a minister from his own party.Between the lines: That's a violation of the coalition agreement, which gives Gantz a veto over appointments and is enshrined in Israeli law. When Mandelblit interjected to tell the ministers that the move was illegal, Netanyahu cut him off and put it up for a vote anyways.After shouting and allegations from Gantz and Netanyahu, Gantz's party boycotted the vote, and all the Likud ministers voted in favor.The meeting then became more chaotic still, with Mandelblit insisting that Akunis' appointment was null and void.After the meeting, the attorney general made his position clear to the supreme court, which blocked Netanyahu's move hours later.In another unprecedented move, Netanyahu asked that his position be represented before the supreme court not by the attorney general but by a private attorney. He also asked the court for 48 hours to reach understandings with Gantz on the issue.What they're saying: Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who is trying to form an alternative government to oust Netanyahu, said the events prove “Netanyahu must go."Gideon Sa'ar, Netanyahu’s right-wing rival and also part of the attempts to form an alternative government, said the “delusional saga in the cabinet meeting proves there is an urgent need to replace the government."Naftali Bennett, the potential kingmaker who has negotiated with both Netanyahu and Lapid on forming a government, didn’t attack Netanyahu but said “Israel is on the brink of anarchy and a functioning government must be formed."What’s next: The negotiations between Lapid, Bennett and Sa'ar are ongoing but still with no breakthrough. The talks will continue with hopes of reaching a deal by May 2, when Netanyahu’s mandate expires.Netanyahu will try and use the time he has left to drive wedges between Lapid and Bennett and create divisions within Bennett’s party, including by offering his allies positions within Likud.Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the supreme court's action.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Recovery plan is 'opportunity of the century' for EU - Commission head

    The European Union's 750 billion euro plan to rebuild the economy greener and more digital after the pandemic is an opportunity of the century for the bloc, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. In a video message issued shortly before France and Germany are to jointly present their national plans on how to spend their share of the EU fund, von der Leyen said the EU executive would make sure the multi-year schemes lived up to expectations.

  • Ted Cruz Sparks Twitter Feud With Trevor Noah: ‘I Remember When The Daily Show Was Funny’

    “And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly,” Noah said Ted Cruz is picking a fight with Trevor Noah this week. After Noah did a segment on his show regarding the U.S. Census, and how the congressional seats worked out this year, Cruz took to Twitter to scold Noah for apparently bashing Texas. Cruz’s home state will pick up two seats in Congress as a result of the 2020 census, while New York needed just 89 more people to fill out their census to avoid losing one seat. Noah laments New York’s loss, but does not mention Texas is the clip he posted. Still, Cruz quoted it on Twitter, saying “Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.” To that, Noah responded via The Daily Show’s account, saying “Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun.” This tweet, of course, refers to when Ted Cruz left his home state and constituents in the middle of one of the worst Winter storms Texas had ever seen, which left thousands without power and water, to go on vacation with his family to Cancun. Cruz later tried to say he was simply dropping off his daughters in Cancun, and had every intention of immediately flying back, but records proved otherwise. Weeks later, at his CPAC speech, Cruz poked fun at the situation, joking about how awesome Cancun is. When Trevor Noah made reference to the incident, Cruz doubled down, tweeting back once more. “I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when the Daily Show was funny,” Cruz tweeted. Of course, it was Noah who got the last word (at least for now). “And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly.” Cruz had not responded to Noah’s last tweet at the time of this writing. You can check out the full conversation between the US Senator and the late-night host below. The 2020 Census: New York gets screwed out of a House seat, Texas is the big winner, and we’re back in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/nxxd2Cp6iF— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021 Not sure I'd be using the words "fleeing" and "Texas" in the same sentence, Senator Cancun https://t.co/hgRsrN11vQ— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021 And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021 Read original story Ted Cruz Sparks Twitter Feud With Trevor Noah: ‘I Remember When The Daily Show Was Funny’ At TheWrap

  • Biden is betting big with plans to remake America. Here are 6 takeaways from Biden's speech.

    President Joe Biden called for an ambitious pandemic economic recovery plan focused on jobs, infrastructure, and childcare.

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wedded in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • College football coach fired over tweet mocking Stacey Abrams fights back with lawsuit

    Chris Malone, formerly an assistant football coach in Tennessee, is a victim of “cancel culture,” his attorney said.