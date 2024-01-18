President Herzog says Israel has lost confidence in peace processes

President of Israel Isaac Herzog speaks at an event during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos. Hannes P. Albert/dpa

President Isaac Herzog has said that Israel must work hard to find new ways for dialogue with the Palestinians.

"Israelis lost trust in the peace processes because they could see that terror is glorified by our neighbours," Herzog said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

In his opinion, countries calling for a two-state solution must first clarify the question of how Israel's security can be guaranteed.

Herzog went on to say that there is currently little willingness in Israel to consider a peace agreement. "In order to change the atmosphere, we need to get the hostages back."

In Davos, the president also insisted on a reorganization of the Palestinian Authority.

"We have to make sure that they do not glorify terror, that they do not teach their children to hate Jews and Israelis," he said. Herzog also conceded that Israel must be prepared to negotiate with "potential partners."

Israelis and Palestinians must be offered a better future. "People want to live together and they want to live in peace."

A two-state solution has been sought since the mid-1970s and is internationally recognized as the formula that could bring peace to the Middle East conflict.

The signing of the Oslo Peace Accords in 1993 raised high hopes, and the Palestinian Authority was founded a year later on the basis of these agreements.

The Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement has been torpedoing the peace process ever since with bloody attacks on Israelis. However, the United Nations also sees the Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a major obstacle to a peace settlement.