President of Indonesia conveys Zelenskyy's message to Putin

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Joko Widodo
    Joko Widodo
    7th President of Indonesia

ALONA MAZURENKO  — THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 18:18

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had passed a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

Source: Putin and Widodo briefing following their meeting, pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti

Widodo: "I conveyed President Zelenskyy's message to President Putin and expressed my readiness to establish communication between the two leaders."

Details: Widodo has not specified what the message is about.

He also has not not provided details about his message to Zelensky, which he passed to him on 29 June.

Previously:

On 29 June, the President of Indonesia arrived in Ukraine. Widodo visited Irpin, which had been heavily bombed by the Russian occupiers.

The President of Indonesia said that he had a message for Zelenskyy and would meet with the President of Russia very soon.

He personally invited Zelenskyy to the G20 summit in November. In response, Zelenskyy noted that his participation will depend on the security situation in Ukraine and the summit’s list of participants.

Background:

  • Indonesia will host the G20 summit on the island of Bali in November 2022.

  • After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Joko Widodo did not cancel the invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the summit, but invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G20 meeting. Putin is going to take part in the summit.

  • Due to the possible presence of the Russian president, the list of the participants in the summit is uncertain.

