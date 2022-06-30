President of Indonesia conveys Zelenskyy's message to Putin

ALONA MAZURENKO — THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 18:18

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had passed a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

Source: Putin and Widodo briefing following their meeting, pro-Kremlin publication RIA Novosti

Widodo: "I conveyed President Zelenskyy's message to President Putin and expressed my readiness to establish communication between the two leaders."

Details: Widodo has not specified what the message is about.

He also has not not provided details about his message to Zelensky, which he passed to him on 29 June.

Previously:

On 29 June, the President of Indonesia arrived in Ukraine. Widodo visited Irpin, which had been heavily bombed by the Russian occupiers.

The President of Indonesia said that he had a message for Zelenskyy and would meet with the President of Russia very soon.

He personally invited Zelenskyy to the G20 summit in November. In response, Zelenskyy noted that his participation will depend on the security situation in Ukraine and the summit’s list of participants.

