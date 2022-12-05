President James Green Just Bought 2.3% More Shares In Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that James Green, the President of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) recently shelled out US$75k to buy stock, at US$2.51 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Harvard Bioscience

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harvard Bioscience

Notably, that recent purchase by President James Green was not the only time they bought Harvard Bioscience shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$3.78 per share in a US$147k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.86. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Harvard Bioscience insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$3.29. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Harvard Bioscience insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Harvard Bioscience Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Harvard Bioscience insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Harvard Bioscience you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • We Think Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Sudan's political strife

    The deal could revive a transition that began with the 2019 overthrow of autocratic former leader Omar al-Bashir. April 11, 2019 - The army overthrows and detains Bashir, ending his three decades in power. Later in the month Abdalla Hamdok, an economist and former U.N. official, is appointed to head a government.

  • Shireen Abu Akleh documentary to raise pressure on Biden over inquiry

    Film offers most detailed account yet of journalist’s killing by Israeli army, including video of moments surrounding shooting

  • Ghana's Swoove says set to deliver growth after startup contest

    As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of conflict in Ukraine. "Businesses who can survive within this particular time frame will do even better when times get better," Kwaku Tabiri said of Swoove, which makes more than 5,000 deliveries per week.

  • Italy's Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass

    Italy's Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the "sign of peace" during Mass as part of a wider relaxation of anti-COVID-19 measures. "It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace," the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops. The letter, publicised by RAI public broadcaster and other Italian media on Saturday, was originally posted on CEI's website on Friday.

  • Despite Big Social Security Changes in 2023, This Rule Will Stay the Same -- and It Could Cost You

    There are some big changes happening to Social Security next year -- but one rule remains the same from one year to the next.

  • He Returned a Dazed Soldier to the Russians. Ukraine Calls It Treason.

    KHERSON, Ukraine — On the night of March 15, Illia Karamalikov received an unexpected phone call. As a nightclub owner and member of Kherson’s city council, he had been running a volunteer neighborhood watch in this southern Ukrainian city that had just been invaded by thousands of Russian troops. The soldiers had taken Kherson with little resistance but then largely kept going, racing toward other territory and showing no interest in administering the city. Looting and chaos followed until Kara

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Rich

    Few embody this mindset better than Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chairman and chief executive officer, Warren Buffett. RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is one of the more interesting investments by Buffett's holding company, which owns a 9.9% stake that's worth $661 million.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Further 70% in Standard Chartered List of Possible 2023 Upsets

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughA fu

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

    Short-term challenges for these two strong businesses are providing attractive buying opportunities.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.

    A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. Today, you might hear a company with solid financials referred to as having a fortress-like balance sheet, a seemingly impenetrable defense that protects investors' money from harm.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Warren Buffett is well-known for saying that his preferred holding period for stocks is "forever," and it's not too surprising why. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a stock I'll never sell because I expect it to keep paying me money for holding it indefinitely. In case you aren't familiar, IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and rents out cultivation floorspace to cannabis companies.

  • The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December

    Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Many companies pay a growing dividend.

  • The Market Is Down in 2022, but This Forgotten Industry Keeps Going Up

    Warren Buffett loves this industry and his company does a lot of business in it. Here's why you should invest here too.

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $200 Per Month Into Nearly $250,000 With Next to No Effort

    What is an S&P 500 ETF? An S&P 500 ETF aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index itself. When you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you'll own a stake in all 500 companies within the index, including behemoth corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

    Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks fell sharply amid the uncertain economy, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.