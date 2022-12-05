President James Green Just Bought 2.3% More Shares In Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that James Green, the President of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) recently shelled out US$75k to buy stock, at US$2.51 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harvard Bioscience

Notably, that recent purchase by President James Green was not the only time they bought Harvard Bioscience shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$3.78 per share in a US$147k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.86. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Harvard Bioscience insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$3.29. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Harvard Bioscience insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Harvard Bioscience Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Harvard Bioscience insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Harvard Bioscience you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

