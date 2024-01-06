President Joe Biden to attend wake in Dallas for Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

President Joe Biden plans to attend a wake for late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson scheduled for Monday in Dallas.

Johnson died at the age of 88 on New Year’s Eve.

A viewing for Johnson will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday at the Hall of State at Fair Park in Dallas, according to Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV. A prayer service will follow the viewing, scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Concord Church at 8808 Pastor Bailey Drive.

Johnson’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9., at Concord Church.

Services will end with a graveyard service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Johnson served almost three decades in Congress representing Dallas and the North Texas area. The first black member of Congress from Dallas and the third female Texas native elected to the U.S. House, Johnson won reelection 15 times before retiring in 2023.

“She was a remarkable and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a trailblazer and public servant,” said her son, Kirk Johnson, in a Facebook post Sunday announcing her passing.

Born Dec. 3, 1935 in Waco, Johnson attended Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, Saint Mary’s College and worked as a nurse prior to her political career.

She was also a champion of women’s and minority rights.

After announcing her retirement, she quickly endorsed U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, who filled Johnson’s seat in 2023.

“Throughout her life, and as the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, she was an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure,” Biden said in a statement Sunday. “Jill and I send our love to her family, including her son Kirk and her grandchildren Kirk Jr., David, and James; to her many friends; and to the people of Texas’ 30th Congressional District, who were so fortunate to have her as their champion for so long.”

Johnson’s family invites all who wish to participate in commemorating her life to the services.

“The memorial services of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson will provide an opportunity for friends, colleagues, and the community to celebrate and honor the extraordinary life and legacy of her remarkable contributions to public service,” the family said in a statement, according to KXAS-TV. “Memorial services will include tributes, reflections, and remembrances from those who were touched by Congresswoman Johnson’s dedication and leadership. These services aim to capture the essence of her enduring impact on the community and the nation.”