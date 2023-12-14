President Joe Biden coming to Milwaukee to tout small-business growth, economic policies

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee next Wednesday to discuss his economic policy plans and highlight recent small business growth both in Wisconsin and around the country as the 2024 presidential race kicks into full swing.

Biden plans to discuss how his "Investing in America" agenda has lowered costs for families and led to a "boom" in the number of new small business application filings under his administration, a White House official told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The trip will be his third visit to Wisconsin this year.

It was not immediately clear where in Milwaukee Biden plans to stop or how long the president will be in the state. The White House did not provide additional details on the trip.

But Biden is sure to highlight how recent pieces of major legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act have contributed to what the White House says is $4 million in new investments in manufacturing and infrastructure in Wisconsin under the administration.

About 178,000 applications for small businesses have been filed in Wisconsin over the last three years, according to the White House. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the state saw a net gain of 5,970 new small businesses, which contributed to a gain of more than 66,000 jobs over a similar period, figures from the U.S. Small Business Administration show.

Biden last visited the state in mid-August, when he stopped in Milwaukee one week before Republicans descended on the city for the first Republican presidential primary debate. At the time, the president similarly touted his administration's efforts to grow the economy.

"It’s working,” Biden said in August, standing in a manufacturing plant specializing in electric power conversion. “We’re investing in America… My plan is leading to a boom in manufacturing and manufacturing investment as we're seeing right here in this factory."

Wednesday's planned trip also comes as it appears Biden is on track to face off once more with former President Donald Trump in the next presidential election. Recent projections indicate the race is likely to be tight.

A Marquette University Law School Poll released last month showed Biden leading Trump 50% to 48% among registered voters — a better figure for Biden than polls show in other swing states. Just 42% of respondents to that poll had a favorable view of Biden.

Polling from the New York Times and Siena College the same month showed Biden leading Trump by two points in Wisconsin but trailing the former president and likely Republican nominee in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvannia.

