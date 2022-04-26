President Joe Biden commutes Louisville man's drug sentence

President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the New Hampshire Port Authority in Portsmouth, N.H., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A Louisville man will be released from prison years earlier than expected after being granted clemency by President Joe Biden.

Thomas Perkins, 46, was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release in relation to a drug trafficking ring that was operating in Evansville, Indiana.

He was among 75 people who had their sentences commuted and three people who were pardoned by Biden on Tuesday.

Perkins was charged with conspiracy to distribute in excess of 5 kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride and 50 grams or more of a cocaine base mixture.

His prosecution in the Southern District of Indiana followed an eight month joint operation involving the DEA Evansville office and the FBI Evansville Safe Streets Task Force that led to the indictment of 26 people.

Dubbed "Operation Tombstone," the investigation included the seizure and undercover purchases of about 900 grams crack cocaine, and approximately one half kilogram of powder cocaine.

Biden's grant, announced Tuesday, will allow Perkins' sentence to expire Aug. 24. He will still serve his supervised release sentence.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: President Biden commutes sentence of Louisville's Thomas Perkins