President Joe Biden continues to be tested regularly for COVID-19 despite vaccination

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden continues to get tested regularly for COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Because the vaccine is not 100% effective, Biden's doctor recommended that he be tested every two weeks, Psaki said.

His most recent test, conducted last Thursday, was negative.

"There's 95% protection from the vaccine, but it's not 100% protection so the president's doctor believes it is reasonable and prudent to randomly test the president every two weeks as surveillance," Psaki said at her daily briefing.

She emphasized that the doctor's recommendation is not official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before the briefing, the CDC released new research that double-masking or wearing tightly fitted medical masks can reduce exposure to infectious aerosols up to 95%.

Biden and other administration officials have sometimes worn a blue surgical mask over an N95.

Double-masking: Protect yourself from COVID variants

In this file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden wears two face masks as he arrives at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020.

Asked if the administration will now encourage double masks, Psaki said the CDC study emphasized the importance of wearing a well-fitting mask and doubling up is just one way of achieving that.

She also said no decision has been made about whether the federal government should send masks to every American.

"There are a range of options under consideration on how to ensure that people who need masks the most, people who need this type of protection the most, receive it," she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Joe Biden tested regularly for COVID-19 despite vaccination