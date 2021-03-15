President Joe Biden finds allegations about Gov. Andrew Cuomo 'hard to read,' White House says

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is concerned about the growing reports of misbehavior by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and is monitoring the situation to make vaccine distribution is not affected, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

"The president finds them troubling, hard to read," Psaki said about sexual harassment allegations brought by at least six women and broader charges of a hostile work environment.

In addition, New York's vaccine coordinator has called county executives to gauge their support for Cuomo, raising questions about whether their answers would affect where the COVID-19 vaccine is being sent.

Psaki said such "inappropriate behavior" is concerning. But, she added, there are checks on the system to ensure vaccines are equitably distributed.

"We are engaged across the board, especially in a state like New York, and we certainly track any concerns that come up," she said. "We are constantly monitoring."

Equal Rights Amendment: Biden taking hands-off approach to Justice Department barrier on ERA, White House says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire after two former aides went public with sexual harassment claims against him.

Most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to resign.

Biden is waiting for the results of an investigation of the sexual harassment allegations before weighing in.

"I think the investigation is underway, and we should see what it brings us," he told reporters Sunday in brief comments after returning to the White House from a weekend in Delaware.

Psaki said Monday that the investigation "needs to be both quick and thorough, consistent with how serious these allegations are."

Cuomo, as head of the National Governors Association, has a lead role in the governors weekly call with the administration about the pandemic. Psaki said it's up to the NGA to determine if Cuomo should continue in that role.

"It's also up to the legislature and others in New York to determine," she said, "if he still has the confidence of the people in the state."

Story continues

'Culture of fear:' Harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo part of larger culture, critics say

RELATED

As Cuomo fights for political life, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul stays the course and waits

New York vaccine coordinator Larry Schwartz called county executives to gauge support for Andrew Cuomo

Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Joe Biden finds allegations against Andrew Cuomo troubling