President Joe Biden to give first commencement address as commander in chief at Coast Guard Academy

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first commencement address as commander in chief when he speaks Wednesday to graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

It will be a return visit for Biden, who addressed the 2013 graduating class in New London, Connecticut, when he served as vice president.

Presidents and vice presidents deliver commencement speeches to the U.S. military academies on a rotating schedule.

Vice President Kamala Harris is delivering the keynote speech at the U.S. Naval Academy later this month.

Biden was still working on his remarks on Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said Biden will talk about the role the Coast Guard has played in the nation's economic and national security, and talk about his commitment to rebuilding the Coast Guard around the world.

The morning ceremony is closed to the public. Because of the pandemic, the number of guests will be "greatly reduced," according to the academy.

Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the academy’s superintendent, said Biden's address "will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

President Donald Trump used his 2017 speech to tell the Coast Guard cadets that "adversity makes you stronger." And, he said, he should know.

"No politician in history – and I say this with great surety – has been treated worse or more unfairly," Trump said.

