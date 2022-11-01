President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome trick-or-treaters to the White House
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden handed out candy to youngsters at the annual Halloween event at the White House.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden handed out candy to youngsters at the annual Halloween event at the White House.
Tens of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague's main square on Sunday against rising populism and extremism, two days after a coalition of far-right political movements, fringe groups and the Communist party held a protest in the same location. Waving Czech, U.S., NATO and Ukrainian flags, many in the crowd voiced support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, in contrast to the protest on Friday when organizers who oppose the European Union and NATO called for direct talks with Moscow about gas supplies. Signs on the podium on Sunday read "Czechia against fear" and "We can handle it" as founders of the Million Moments for Democracy --the group that organized the event -- told the crowd that despite fears over high energy prices and the war in Ukraine the future of democracy was at stake.
Transcripts of the 11 emergency calls made in the hours and minutes before a Halloween party crush killed more than 150 people in Seoul reveal the growing fear of revellers and how they had urged the police to intervene. The transcripts of emergency calls released by the police showed the first warning of a possible deadly surge was made at 6:34 p.m. on Saturday, roughly four hours before the crush turned deadly. National Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun on Tuesday acknowledged crowd control at the scene was "inadequate", noting that police had received multiple reports warning of possible accidents on the night of the disaster.
At a village clinic in central Congo, separated from the world by a tangle of waterways and forests, six-year-old Angelika Lifafu grips her dress and screams as nurses in protective suits pick at one of hundreds of boils that trouble her delicate skin. Her uncle, 12-year-old Lisungi Lifafu, sits at the foot of her bed, facing away from the sunlight that pours through the doorway and pains his swollen, weeping eyes. The children have monkeypox, a disease first detected in Congo 50 years ago, but cases of which have spiked in West and Central Africa since 2019.
South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the “hell-like” chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night. Witnesses said people fell on each other “like dominoes.” One witness said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes. Nine of them were declared dead on the spot. Nearly two-thirds of the 153 people killed were women.
New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick was handed a two-match ban on Tuesday following his red card against Japan, ruling him out of upcoming games against Wales and Scotland. Retallick will be free to return for the All Blacks' last tour match against England on Nov. 19.
It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do...
UPDATED: Outside of red carpet season, beauty lovers depend on celebrities to pull through hair and...
“This guy had conspiracy theories about January 6th, Covid, and other nonsense that looks just like the Facebook pages of Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert,” says Rep. Eric Swalwell on the Pelosi attack suspect's social media.
At least 132 dead in India as Victorian-era pedestrian bridge collapses, officials say
Levi's has once again teamed up with Hailey Bieber and a powerful group of actors, activists,...
There's been an internal battle raging inside Ross Chastain as he's clawed his way into NASCAR's championship finale. Two points shy of Denny Hamlin for the final transfer spot to next week’s race, Chastain found himself too far behind to make up the ground.
All women− no matter where they live, the color of their skin or what’s in their pocketbooks− have the right to make their own healthcare decisions.
Statistical analysis shows that what happened to bonds this year was a black swan event with a chance of happening once every million years.
Some cities in the US have made it illegal for teens to trick-or-treat on Halloween. Know the laws in your state?
U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of inflation running at more than three times its 2% target, the outcome of the central bank's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday is not in doubt: it will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time, bringing the target overnight lending rate to a 3.75%-4.00% range. After the last meeting, in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that "at some point" it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rate hikes and take stock of how the sharpest rise in borrowing costs in 40 years is affecting the economy.
A woman, who ABC News has agreed to refer to as "Jane Doe," speaks to Juju Chang about her claimed relationship with the Georgia GOP Senate candidate, who she says pressured her to get an abortion.
Ukrainian air defenses forces shot down 44 of 50 Russian cruise missiles launched at Ukraine early on Oct. 31, but some missiles impacted on critical civilian infrastructure, knocking out power and water supplies across the country.
Republican lawmakers may balk at providing extra unemployment insurance benefits.
South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility for the country's worst disaster in years. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun said an initial investigation found there were many urgent calls from citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of the crowd gathering in Itaewon.
What is Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos? Millions in Mexico were getting ready for the celebration as experts explain its origins.