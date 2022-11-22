President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden serve Thanksgiving meals to US troops

Reuters Videos

STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden headed to North Carolina on Monday (November 21) to thank Marines based there during a "Friendsgiving" dinner."You are the backbone, the sinew, the spine of the country," Biden told the Marines, while also paying tribute to their families. "We really wanted to come and tell you how much we appreciate all you have done, and you know John Milton the famous poet said they also serve who only stand and wait."Earlier in the day, Biden, wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses, pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina named Chocolate and Chip, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables.