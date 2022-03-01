Biden's State of the Union to address crisis in Ukraine and inflation at home: live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chelsey Cox, Rick Rouan, Rebecca Morin and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

President Joe Biden fulfills a constitutional request when he delivers a State of the Union address – his first – to Congress on Tuesday.

The president will likely speak about several initiatives stalled in the Senate, such as his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation. He will certainly address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Once President Joe Biden leaves the podium after giving his first State of the Union Tuesday, at least two political leaders will deliver separate responses to the address: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for the Republican Party and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Here's what else you need to know, along with some history on the speech.

Live updates: Russia's 40-mile convoy appears to have bogged down en route to Kyiv; shells pound Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

What time is the State of the Union address?

Biden will start speaking at 9 p.m. ET.

Talking points: From Ukraine to historic Supreme Court nominee: 5 things to watch for in Biden's State of the Union address

Where can I watch the SOTU?

It will be carried by all major TV news networks (CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS) and cable news networks including Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

NPR will also carry the address.

The speech will also be live-streamed by the White House and many organizations, including USA TODAY. Readers can follow live updates on the speech from USA TODAY.

– Chelsey Cox

Biden to deliver speech as Russian convoy inches toward Kyiv

Biden's State of the Union speech comes on day six of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the international crisis is expected to be a focal point of his speech.

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and vehicles appeared to stall about 15 miles outside of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv. Troops appeared to run out of gas and food, but it's also possible the Russians are pausing to regroup and reassess their attack, a senior U.S. Defense Department official told reporters earlier Tuesday.

Ukrainians are bracing for continued attacks after at least 11 people were killed and 35 others wounded in an apparent rocket strike in Kharkiv. Earlier, Russian strikes hit Kyiv's main broadcasting tower and the nearby Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial site, where Nazis killed thousands of Jews during World War II. Ukraine's foreign minister confirmed the attack.

Ahead of his remarks, Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more than 30 minutes. The president said he discussed continued U.S. support, including security assistance and humanitarian aid, and vowed to hold Russia accountable.

For more updates on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, follow USA TODAY's live coverage here.

-- Courtney Subramanian

More: Satellite images show huge Russian convoys in Ukraine

A man leaves a vehicle damaged by shelling in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine&#39;s second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital &#x002014; tactics Ukraine&#39;s embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe&#39;s largest ground war in generations.
A man leaves a vehicle damaged by shelling in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations.

Why is this Biden’s first State of the Union?

The concept of an annual update from the president to members of Congress has existed as long as the presidency. President George Washington delivered the first of what was then called the “Annual Message” in 1790.

That is rooted in the constitutional requirement to provide an update “from time to time.” The speech was not formally named the State of the Union until 1947, according to the Congressional Research Service.

But recent tradition has been for presidents to not deliver a formal State of the Union in the year they were inaugurated but instead to simply speak before a joint session of Congress.

President Joe Biden did that in 2021, as the six presidents before him had done in their inauguration years. That means Biden’s 2022 address will be his first formal State of the Union.

– Rick Rouan

President Joe Biden, in front of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021.
President Joe Biden, in front of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, addresses a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021.

What will Biden talk about?

Biden’s remarks to a joint session of Congress will give him a chance to trumpet his administration’s accomplishments during his first year in office and lay out policy goals for the coming year.

A prominent Democratic strategist urged Biden to use the opportunity to offer Americans hope for better days.

“What Americans want to hear is genuine understanding of what we have been through together and a clear path forward – less about Mr. Biden’s accomplishments than about the heroic, unsung sacrifices so many have made to see their families and communities through,” David Axelrod, who helped shape many of President Barack Obama’s addresses to Congress, wrote in an op-ed in The New York Times.

What else is bound to come up? Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will cast a long shadow over Biden’s State of the Union address. Biden will seek to reassure the country that it's entering a new phase in the fight against COVID-19. And the president wants Americans to know that he feels their pain when it comes to rising prices.

Read more here on expectations for the address.

– Michael Collins

Biden to address Russian invasion of Ukraine

Biden will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his address, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks released by the White House.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,” he is expected to say.

“That’s why the NATO Alliance was created to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2. The United States is a member along with 29 other nations.

“It matters. American diplomacy matters.

“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home.

“Putin was wrong. We were ready,” he will say.

More: Russia has been accused of using 'vacuum bombs' in Ukraine. What are those?

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine&#39;s second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there.
A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there.

Biden to talk about inflation and the US economy

Biden will also address inflation — an issue that is a top concern for the American people -- according to prepared remarks released by the White House.

“We have a choice. One way to fight inflation is to drive down wages and make Americans poorer. I have a better plan to fight inflation,” he is expected to say.

“Lower your costs, not your wages. Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America. And, instead of relying on foreign supply chains – let’s make it in America.

“Economists call it “increasing the productive capacity of our economy.” I call it building a better America,” he will say.

“My plan to fight inflation will lower your costs and lower the deficit,” he is expected to say.

-- Rebecca Morin

Biden speech focus: The U.S. and Europe must be united against Russia

Previewing his State of the Union speech to a group of journalists, President Joe Biden said he will stress the importance of unity between the United States and Europe in confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

In a lunch with television anchors and others, Biden said he would re-emphasize "my determination to see to it that the EU, NATO, all of our allies are on the same exact page in terms of sanctions against Russia and how we deal with the invasion – and it is an invasion – of Ukraine."

This from a tweet by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who also reported that Biden declared global unity "the one thing that gives us power to impose severe consequences on Putin for what he’s done."

Presidents host these kinds of lunches with television anchors before every State of the Union address. The sessions are off the record, but White Houses often put a few comments on the record.

In this case, Biden wanted to make clear his message on Ukraine.

-- David Jackson

More: Americans are at higher risk of Russian cyberattacks after Ukraine invasion: What you should do right now

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to give State of the Union, address Ukraine: live updates

Recommended Stories

  • What you won't hear at State of the Union: Biden botched his first year as president

    Vladimir Putin is the only one to blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Joe Biden's year of appeasement and weakness didn't help.

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a pug off of a seventh-floor condominium balcony in Florida. Eric Adeson, the dog's owner and the woman's ex-boyfriend, is seeking $30,000 in damages.

  • State of the Union 2022 - live: Biden says ‘Putin was wrong’, West was ready, promises to build better America

    Live updates as Joe Biden prepares to address Congress

  • Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury says he’ll fight the Russians — if they come to the U.K.

    Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is with his former foe Wladimir Klitschko in spirit as he fights off Russian invaders in Ukraine. And according to Fury, if Vladimir Putin’s troops want a piece of him, all they need to to do is bring the battle to his backyard. “When it comes to war on U.K. soil, I’ll be first up,” the English pugilist told Talk Sport. Klitschko had spent a decade as the king ...

  • Joe Biden Plans To Call Out Russia In State Of The Union Address: “Putin Was Wrong. We Were Ready”

    Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will focus, as they always do, on a laundry list of priorities, but it may end up being the most memorable for what he says about the unfolding situation in Ukraine. In excerpts released by the White House, Biden will put Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in […]

  • Jill Biden puts support for Ukraine front-and-center

    First lady Jill Biden has put Ukraine front and center in a unique display in recent days, showing her support for the nation on the heels of the Russian invasion.Biden has shown her solidarity with the war-torn nation in a number of ways.On Tuesday night, she invited Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova to sit beside her for the State of the Union address in the first lady's viewing box. The symbolic invite came a day after Biden...

  • Crypto: ‘Conditions are ripe for bitcoin adoption right now,’ CoinDesk editor says

    CoinDesk Global Macro Editor & CoinDesk TV Anchor Emily Parker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss bitcoin rebounding, the Russian economy, and the outlook for cryptocurrency.

  • ‘Keying your own car’: Democrat hits out at Tlaib for State of the Union response

    Michigan progressive says speech will support Biden but Josh Gottheimer calls it ‘massively counterproductive’ Tlaib said: ‘Despite some sensational coverage, it’s simple: I’m giving a speech about supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better agenda for the people.’ Photograph: REX/Shutterstock A planned response to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night by Rashida Tlaib, a progressive Democrat from Michigan, highlighted a rift in the party. The president will speak to C

  • Bipartisan calls grow for end to Russian oil imports

    A bipartisan push for the U.S. to stop importing oil from Russia is gaining steam with the introduction of two bills amid Moscow's bloody invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, a group of nine Republicans put forward legislation seeking to ban imports of Russian oil, as did Green New Deal champion Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.).While both were in agreement that the U.S. should stop bringing in Russian oil, Republicans are pushing for increased U.S. drilling...

  • Ukrainian city of Kharkiv bombarded by Russia

    STORY: Ukrainian officials said civilians were killed on Monday as Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Kharkiv - Ukraine's second largest city, while Moscow's invading forces continued to meet with stiff resistance from Ukrainians on the fifth day of conflict. The attacks came as Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the Belarusian border, but made no breakthrough.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy described mounting civilian casualties as he requested immediate membership to the European Union."Just think about it. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, within only four days, due to the Russian shelling sixteen Ukrainian children have died. Forty-five children were wounded. Each crime, each shelling from the occupants against us makes us and our partners more and more united."The Russian invasion - the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two - has failed to make the decisive early gains that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have hoped for. But Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast has become a major battleground.Officials said Russian artillery pounded residential districts even though no Ukrainian army positions or strategic infrastructure were there.At the United Nations, Moscow's ambassador denied the reports.VASSILY NEBENZIA (Russian): "The Russian army does not pose a threat to the civilians of Ukraine, is not shelling civilian areas." In Ukraine's capital Kyiv, explosions were heard before dawn. Both men and women showed up on Monday at civil territorial defense centers to enroll and receive weapons. KYIV RESIDENT, 32, DMITRIY (NO SURNAME GIVEN), (RUSSIAN):“I am here because those whom we were not glad to see knocked on my door. And I believe everyone who can resist must do so. Because it is our home and we must defend it.”Despite the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people, Putin on Monday showed no sign of ending the invasion he unleashed, dismissing the West as an "empire of lies."U.S. officials expect Russian forces to try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days, warning they could become more aggressive out of frustration with their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital. Satellite images showed a Russian military convoy stretching over 40 miles Monday, and moving closer to Kyiv.

  • Parson picks agency veteran as new MO health chief after senators pushed out predecessor

    Missouri governor picks a longtime official to lead the Department of Health and Senior Services.

  • President Biden to address economy, war in Ukraine in State of the Union

    The economy and the war in Ukraine will be addressed by President Biden in his State of the Union speech Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

  • Ukraine: Kharkiv regional administration building destroyed by shelling

    Images of the central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, in the aftermath of heavy shelling by advancing Russian forces. The building of the regional state administration was heavily damaged in the shelling.

  • Ukrainian hospital building destroyed in shelling: Parliament

    A Ukrainian hospital building was destroyed by shelling on Tuesday, according to a Telegram posted by the Ukrainian Parliament. The post accuses Russian forces of targeting a hospital in the second-largest Ukrainian city, Kharkiv. U.S. officials have said that Russia is targeting schools, residential buildings and hospitals, but Russia has thus far denied targeting civilians during the conflict.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called...

  • How To Watch Biden’s First State Of The Union Address To Congress: Speech Time, Scheduled TV Coverage & Livestreams

    President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The speech comes as Biden — and the nation — face a host of generational crises including a burgeoning war in Ukraine, an ever-shifting pandemic and the overarching threat […]

  • Ukraine invasion live updates: March 1

    Military Times provides live twitter updates as the sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine progresses.

  • 'The Power of The Dog': Sam Elliott rips into Oscar favourite calling it 'a piece of s***'

    The Yellowstone actor took issue with the depictions of cowboys and the ‘allusions of homosexuality’ in the Oscar-nominated movie.

  • Gov. Brian Kemp, David Perdue spar over planned Northeast Georgia electric car plant

    A planned $5 billion electric vehicle plant in Northeast Georgia is drawing opposition from an unusual source: former Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

  • A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire has reportedly anchored in the Maldives, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with the US

    At least two more superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are bound for the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data reported by CNBC.

  • Fox News Correspondent Gives Network Blunt Reality Check About Ukraine On Live TV

    National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.