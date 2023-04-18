President Joe Biden invites Ralph Yarl to the White House once he recovers from shooting

President Joe Biden has invited Ralph Yarl to visit the White House once the Kansas City teen recovers after being shot last week after he rang the wrong doorbell.

“No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence,” Biden said in a tweet Tuesday. “And Ralph, we’ll see you in the Oval once you feel better.”

Biden spoke with Yarl and his family Monday evening as national outrage continues over the shooting.

Yarl, a Black 16-year-old Kansas City student, was allegedly shot by Andrew D. Lester, a white man, in the Northland after ringing the doorbell at the wrong house while picking up his brothers.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson charged Lester on Monday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Lester surrendered to authorities Tuesday.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, said he was pleased Biden called Yarl, calling it a “stroke of genius.”

“That’s kind of who Biden is, not to talk to parents we want to talk to the kid,” Cleaver said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, also praised the president’s decision to reach out to Yarl. Attorneys for Yarl said Biden offered prayers for Yarl’s “health and justice.”

While the shooting has sparked national condemnation and brought new scrutiny to Missouri’s gun laws, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has remained silent on the incident.