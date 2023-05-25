President Joe Biden jabs Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over announcement crash on Twitter

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was set to kick off his presidential campaign with a Twitter Spaces chat with Elon Musk.

Problem was, Twitter might not have been ready to handle the audience.

With a crowd of more than 250,000 people ready to listen to the conversation, the event crashed multiple times as the audience kept growing. About 20 minutes after it was scheduled to start, and before DeSantis himself even got a chance to speak, the Spaces closed as crews worked to make fixes.

It's not exactly the start the Florida governor was hoping for in his campaign. Once deemed a favorite to win the Republican nomination, he has since seen a series of setbacks in the buildup to his official entry into the race for the White House. Former President Donald Trump has taken multiple shots at DeSantis over the past months, and Wednesday's event will likely add fuel to that fire.

The discussion eventually switched to another Space with a fraction of the listeners.

Biden himself had some fun on Twitter.

Reporters and other Twitter users also weighed in on the delay.

I mean, there's no sugarcoating it when you spend a lifetime dreaming of running for president and then flop out the gate in the most high-profile way possible in a way you were warned 100x over was a serious possibility. But obviously, not end of the campaign either... — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 24, 2023

Twitter spaces somehow crashed my whole phone? Can’t get off the lock screen. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

Shaky start to this #DeSantis Twitter Spaces, with silence and audio interference.

"Melting the internet," the moderator David Sacks says...

Bit embarrassing?! — Harriet Alexander (@h_alexander) May 24, 2023

Ron DeSantis' Twitter Spaces campaign launch has, so far, featured:



-Several minutes of silence

-Random throat clearing

-Muffled commentary from Elon Musk about why Spaces isn't working

-Hosts, including DeSantis disappearing



Great start to his campaign! pic.twitter.com/Zppxlk5HkN — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 24, 2023

The DeSantis twitter launch is going great — it's either late or not working. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 24, 2023

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Biden, others mock DeSantis' 2024 announcement crash on Twitter