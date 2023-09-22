President Joe Biden To Join Striking Auto Workers In Michigan

President Joe Biden has described himself as the

President Joe Biden has described himself as the "most pro-union president in American history." He would be the first president ever to visit a picket line.

In an unprecedented show of solidarity with organized labor, President Joe Biden will speak in support of striking members of the United Auto Workers union in Michigan on Tuesday. The Washington Post first reported the visit, and HuffPost independently confirmed it with a source familiar with his plans.

Biden’s announcement follows UAW President Shawn Fain’s remarks on Friday welcoming the president to stand with the union members at a picket line.

Biden already announced his support for the UAW’s strike against the “Big Three” U.S. automakers: General Motors, Ford and Jeep parent company Stellantis.

It is unclear whether Biden will walk the picket line with workers outside of a production facility. But his visit would still mark the first time that a sitting president has physically shown up to a strike in support of workers.

It is also timed to undercut former President Donald Trump. The Republican front-runner is due to hold a rally with auto workers and other union members in Detroit this Wednesday in lieu of attending the second GOP presidential debate.

Trump has tried to claim that by reversing Biden’s subsidies for renewable energy, he would be a better president for UAW’s rank-and-file members. He argues that Fain, who has not endorsed Biden but forsworn a second Trump term, is not representing his membership well.

This story is developing. Please return for updates.