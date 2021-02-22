President Joe Biden says he is 'heartbroken' in address remembering 500,000 Covid dead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Two relatives hug during a funeral service for Lydia Nunez, who died of Covid-19, at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles - Marcio Jose Sanchez&#xa0;/AP
Two relatives hug during a funeral service for Lydia Nunez, who died of Covid-19, at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles - Marcio Jose Sanchez /AP

The US on Monday crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 Covid-19 deaths, as President Joe Biden led a moment’s silence and lit candles for those lost.

In a solemn address to the nation, Mr Biden, who has made tackling the virus a priority for his administration, called the toll “heartbreaking” and said his heart “ached” for the dead.

"On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind," Mr Biden said in the proclamation from the White House, where he was joined by wife Jill and Kamala Harris, Vice President. "We, as a nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one nation to defeat this pandemic."

“I promise you, the day will come that their memory will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye,” he continued in an emotional speech.

Bells tolled at the National Cathedral in Washington to honour the lives lost and the American flag will be flown at half-staff on public buildings for five days.

A Covid-19 victim is transported from a hospital morgue in Baltimore, Maryland - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS&#xa0;/AFP
A Covid-19 victim is transported from a hospital morgue in Baltimore, Maryland - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS /AFP

The US reached 500,159 dead as of Monday evening, according to data from John Hopkins University.

"We’ve done worse than almost any other country, and we’re a highly developed rich country," Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Monday of the death toll.

When experts predicted it could reach 240,000, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told ABC, “people were thinking we were being hyperbolic, and now here we are with a half a million deaths."

“It's nothing like we have ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic. It's something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable, but it's true."

"It's so tough to just go back and try and, you know, do a metaphorical autopsy on how things went. It was just bad.”

The US has by far the highest death toll, with at least 500,159 lives lost, followed by Brazil with 247,143 fatalities. The UK, by comparison, has recorded more than 120,000 deaths from Covid-19.

It took four months for the US to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to 500,000.

The virus took a full year off the average life expectancy in the US, the biggest decline since World War Two.

However, experts were cautiously optimistic that the US might be over the worst. Covid-19 cases fell for the fifth straight week and deaths, a lagging indicator, are also beginning to ease.

More than 61 million people - some 15 per cent of the population - have received at least one shot of a vaccine in the US, with some 18 million getting the full two doses.

A drive-through mass vaccination site in Denver, Colorado - Michael Ciaglo&#xa0;/Getty Images North America&#xa0;
A drive-through mass vaccination site in Denver, Colorado - Michael Ciaglo /Getty Images North America

Mr Biden has made it a priority to get 100 million people vaccinated within the first 100 days of his administration.

Dr Fauci warned that Americans may still need masks in 2022 even as other measures to stop the virus' spread become increasingly relaxed and more vaccines are administered, and they may also need a booster shot depending on how variants emerge.

He did not see major cause for concern with the new strains, believing the vaccines offered a good deal of protection against them.

Mr Biden said he did not want to give firm predictions of when the crisis will be curbed, but said that 600 million doses - enough to provide the two-dose regimen to most of the country - were expected to be ready by the end of July.

Recommended Stories

  • White voice actor who played Dr Hibbert on The Simpsons replaced by black performer

    The white voice actor who has played the character of Dr Hibbert on The Simpsons for more than 30 years has been replaced by a black performer. Harry Shearer first portrayed the chuckling medical professional - who is black - in 1990. His last episode as the character aired in the US this week. Shearer has been replaced by Kevin Michael Richardson, network Fox said, and the actor will make his debut in the upcoming season 32 episode Wad Goals. Richardson is best known for his work on animated shows Family Guy, The Cleveland Show and American Dad. Fox announced in June last year long-running comedy The Simpsons would no longer feature white actors voicing non-white characters. That announcement was made amid the cultural reckoning that swept through much of entertainment in the wake of George Floyd's death. The Simpsons, which has been on the air since 1989, had previously faced criticism for having Hank Azaria, who is white, voicing Indian shopkeeper Apu. Azaria confirmed in January last year he would no longer perform the role, following years of controversy. Other animated shows have also made headlines for having white performers voice non-white characters. Mike Henry, a white actor, had lent his voice to Family Guy character Cleveland Brown since 1999. He announced last year he was stepping down. Frozen star Kristen Bell revealed she too would no longer be lending her voice to a non-white character in Apple TV+ comedy Central Park. And actress Jenny Slate stood down from voicing a black character in the animated series Big Mouth, saying her taking the role was "engaging in an act of erasure of Black people".

  • Bob Dole visited by Biden after announcing cancer diagnosis

    US president confirmed that 1996 Republican presidential nominee is ‘doing well’

  • Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon's husband of trying to imprison him

    Alex Salmond has alleged there was a conspiracy to remove him from public life and even imprison him involving a series of senior SNP figures including Nicola Sturgeon's husband and chief of staff. In an extraordinary submission to a Holyrood inquiry, the former First Minister said the evidence "supports a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort amongst a range of individuals within the Scottish Government and the SNP." Mr Salmond, who will appear before the inquiry on Wednesday, said the "inescapable conclusion" was that they had tried to remove him from public life and claimed they would have succeeded if not for the court system. Among those he named were Peter Murrell, the SNP's chief executive and Ms Sturgeon's husband, and Liz Lloyd, her chief of staff. They also included Ian McCann, the party's compliance officer, and Sue Ruddick, its chief operating officer. However, he said there were others that for legal reasons he was not permitted to identify.

  • Bells toll for lives lost as U.S. reaches 500,000 COVID deaths

    The United States on Monday crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known victim in Santa Clara County, California. In a proclamation honoring the dead, President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff on public buildings and grounds until sunset on Friday. "On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind," Biden said in the proclamation.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The United States faces a dark milestone this week despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark half a million deaths, with President Joe Biden planning to memorialize the lives lost. The president along with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will observe a moment of silence on Monday and there will be a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants a staggered plan to lift pandemic-linked restrictions that is linked to increased testing, she told a meeting of her Christian Democrats leadership committee according to two participants.

  • What is a retroverted uterus? Why having one won’t affect your ability to get pregnant

    A retroverted, or "tilted," uterus won't affect your fertility or pregnancy. However, it can cause pain during menstruation, sex, and recurrent UTIs.

  • How to apply for aid if you've been affected by the winter storms in and around Texas

    Here's a guide to which government agencies and mutual aid funds people affected by the Texas winter storms can look to for relief.

  • Senior Republican leader Steve Scalise refuses to admit the 2020 election wasn't 'stolen' from Trump

    Scalise conceded to ABC News that Biden is the "legitimate" president, but claimed that some states violated the law in their election administration.

  • U.S. surpasses 500,000 Covid deaths

    Joe Biden, soon after being sworn in, predicted the nation would hit half a million deaths by the end of February.

  • French COVID intensive care patients at highest in two-and-a-half months

    The number of people being treated in intensive care units in France for COVID-19 reaching 3,407 on Monday, exceeding 3,400 for the first time since Dec. 3, while the average increase in new cases reached a 17-day peak. The figures were published after the Alpes-Maritimes region, around Nice in the South of France announced a partial lockdown over the next two weekends in the coastal area between Menton and Theoule to fight a surge in infections. Unlike some of its neighbours, France has resisted a new lockdown to control more contagious variants, hoping a curfew in place since Dec. 15 can contain the pandemic.

  • India's richest family is planning to build the world's largest zoo, and the 280-acre project has already sparked a protest by animal activists

    Activists protested the Ambanis' acquisition of two black panthers from a state-run zoo.

  • Jews split over storied charity's support for settlements

    Generations of Jews have dropped spare change into the iconic blue boxes of the Jewish National Fund, a 120-year-old Zionist organization that acquires land, plants trees and carries out development projects in the Holy Land. The debate has drawn attention to the fact that the KKL, which owns more than a tenth of all the land in Israel, has been quietly operating in the West Bank for decades, building and expanding settlements that most of the international community considers a violation of international law. A separate New York-based organization, also known as the Jewish National Fund, does not take a position on the settlements and mostly operates within Israel.

  • Editorial: The price of underestimating COVID: 500,000 dead

    A year ago, the experts thought the worst-case scenario for COVID-19 was 240,000 deaths in the U.S. That wasn't the only way that we underestimated this virus.

  • Gina Carano: Mandalorian star accuses Disney and Lucasfilm of 'bullying'

    Former Mandalorian star hits back after being dropped from Star Wars series over controversial post.

  • PGA Tour journeyman Max Homa fought back tears during emotional interview after his incredible win at the Genesis Invitational

    Max Homa said he fell in love with golf watching the best players in the world take on Riviera. On Sunday, he proved he was one of them.

  • Trump likely to dangle possibility of a 2024 run in first post-White House speech, activist says

    Former President Donald Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Covid: Biden calls 500,000 death toll a 'heartbreaking milestone'

    President Joe Biden addresses the nation as the US mourns 500,000 people lost to Covid-19.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Exclusive: U.S. plays down Iran rhetoric, waits to see if Tehran resumes talks

    A U.S. official played down comments by the Iranian supreme leader on Monday that Tehran could enrich uranium to 60% purity, saying that would be concerning but Iran has not done so yet and Washington is waiting to see if Tehran will return to talks. The United States on Thursday offered to sit down with the Iranians along with other parties to a 2015 nuclear deal to see if there is a way to return to the pact abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Proud Boys calling Rep. Bennie Thompson’s phone over Capitol riot lawsuit

    A member of the Proud Boys has been ringing Rep. Bennie Thompson’s phone wanting a conversation with him since the Mississippi congressman filed a lawsuit against the white nationalist group. The suit also names former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and the militia group, the Oath Keepers, as defendants.