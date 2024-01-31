President Joe Biden makes disaster declaration for 3 New York counties after fall flooding

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Tuesday. He issued a disaster declaration for three New York counties on Wednesday. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden opened federal aid to parts of New York affected by flooding in September by making a disaster declaration on Wednesday for three counties.

Biden ordered federal assistance for King, Nassau and Westchester counties after they were slammed by flooding Sept. 28-30.

"Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm and flooding," the White House said in the disaster declaration.

The White House said that Lai Sun Yee, an officer with FEMA, has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had declared a state of emergency for the Hudson Valley and Long Island back in September in response to heavy rains that flooding that swamped subways and stalled commutes.

Hundreds of flights also were disrupted by the storm, which forced New York City Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency and urge New York City residents to stay home or to shelter in place.